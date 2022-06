(Ironton, MO) A man is facing several charges after he was arrested as a suspect in a purse napping that allegedly took place the night of June 15th in Ironton. Information from the Iron County Sheriff's Facebook page indicates deputies received a call about 7:30 pm concerning a stolen purse. The object had been taken out of a local business employee’s vehicle inside the city of Ironton. The deputies began their investigation and at about 11 pm they received information on the suspect, Jacob Henson. An off duty Ironton Police officer had given details on Henson's whereabouts. He was arrested without incident. He should have a court date scheduled soon.

