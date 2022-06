President Biden, along with the European Union, announced a goal of eliminating routine natural gas flaring from oil and gas production by 2030. The group has encouraged countries to capture flared and leaked gas to boost supplies.Flaring is the process of burning off some of the natural gas created during the drilling process, as opposed to capturing it or venting it directly into the atmosphere. This initiative comes as Russian natural gas supplies to Europe are in question amid tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine. The proposal was announced at Friday’s meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO