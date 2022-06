OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly 32,000 pounds of venison was donated to food pantries during the 2021-2022 deer hunting season. Since 2002, more than 700,000 pounds of deer meat have been donated through the Hunters Against Hunger program. Administered by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC), the program allows processed venison meat to be donated to food pantries within the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma (RFBO) and the Community Food Bank of eastern Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO