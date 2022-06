Local and state officials along with town staff, held a ribbon cutting to highlight recently installed clean heating and cooling upgrades at the Cedar Lane Arts Center Building in Cedar Lane Park. An Air Source Heat Pump was installed, and the electrical capacity of the building was upgraded as part of this project. These improvements were funded by a $40,000 grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, which the Town earned for implementing high-impact clean energy actions and spearheading two community campaigns in partnership with Sustainable Westchester, EnergySmart Homes and GridRewards.

2 DAYS AGO