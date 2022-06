During recent decades, the rate of infertility among women in the United States has remained largely the same, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine. Their new analysis of data collected from 1995 and 2019, and published June 14 in the journal Fertility and Sterility, found that infertility is more common among women who are older, who are non-Hispanic Black and who have less income or education, and women without access to sexual and reproductive health services.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO