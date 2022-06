A prime piece of real estate in northeast Cedar Rapids will likely soon have a new owner. The former Transamerica site at Edgewood Road and 42nd St. will soon hit the auction block. That follows many of the employees of the buildings at the location being vacated prior to the August 2020 derecho. All of the buildings have been empty since, some due to damage from that horrible storm. Only two office buildings (in the photo above) remain of what was once a campus bustling with activity. The Google Earth image below shows how many people once worked at the site.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO