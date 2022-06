Lucy Bryan Melenke has published her first book, “In Between Places: A Memoir in Essays.” In her late 20s she was between two significant life experiences. Her marriage was over and her father had passed away due to cancer. She found herself losing faith. She was searching for the meaning of life, trying to feel connected, to find herself again and so she turned to the world to find meaning.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO