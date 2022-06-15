Stronger Together - Odessa Animal Shelter

People keep asking about our animals at the Odessa Animal Shelter. Fortunately, so many people have donated water to help.

-Joe Edward with Permian Basin Metal Lab provided a water container for the shelter.

-Crystal Carson drove all the way from Kermit to donate water.

-Michelle Falcon with Grandview Vet donated 150 gallons of water.

There were also numerous citizens who donated and called to check. Our staff has also been working around the clock to make sure they have plenty of water. We are grateful!