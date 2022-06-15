Director of Public Works & Utilities Gives Update on Water Situation

Of course, the WATER LINE break in Odessa is affecting everyone in Ector County. For the last 2 days, the City of Odessa's water has been shut off. Can't remember something like this happening ever here in the Permian Basin on this large scale. And. while the PIPE has been repaired and the City plans on turning on the water again, there is a BOIL NOTICE in effect for the next 12 to 24 hours for Ector County residents and businesses. This may cause your favorite place to eat to shut down or have a reduced menu for a while.

3 DAYS AGO