Fox Nation will debut a new eight-part docuseries entitled American Dynasty on Monday, June 27. Across eight episodes, the streaming series will explore the backstories of families of the American aristocracy: The Vanderbilts, the Rockefellers, the Fords, the Gettys, the du Ponts, the Morgans, the Kennedys and the Bushes. Each episode will spotlight a separate family and explore how each achieved fame and fortune.

