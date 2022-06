Anyone planning a wedding knows that family drama—around budget, opinions on décor, or asking a sibling to be in a wedding party—is likely going to come into play. That universal phenomenon was captured in a hilarious way in the Steve Martin and Diane Keaton-led classics Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II back in the '90s. Well, family drama has certainly not been divorced from the wedding experience since, so a 2022 remake with a brand-new cast was definitely in order. The latest installment of Father of the Bride, premiering today, June 16, on HBOMax, stars Adria Arjona as Sophie, the new bride-to-be, and Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan as her parents.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO