The Pelham Memorial High School band, chorus and orchestra held their spring concerts on May 19, 24 and June 2, respectively. Musicians played an array of pieces for family members and friends. The band concert was held in the courtyard between the middle school and high school, while the chorus concert was moved to the middle school gym due to rain. Seniors were honored with roses from chorus director Maria Abeshouse.

VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO