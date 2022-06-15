Does Jack Harlow Have a Girlfriend? Details on the Rapper’s Relationship Status and More

He’s ~first~ class! Jack Harlow quickly became a hip-hop hottie after releasing his single “WHATS POPPIN” in 2020. The song became an instant hit — it was even nominated for a GRAMMY — and the Kentucky native later collaborated with rappers Drake , Lil Nas X and Eminem . Musicians weren’t the only ones who wanted a piece of the artist: women started swooning over him … big time.

It’s no secret that Jack loves the ladies, however, his standards have risen as fast as his fame. “ I love women and dating is good,” he told GQ in October 2021. “It’s funny, the bigger you get, the more opportunities you have. But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are higher,” the “Already Best Friends” star continued.

“So, a girl I would have invited back to my hotel three years ago, I wouldn't do it now,” he added. Well, does Jack Harlow have a girlfriend? Keep reading to find out!

Is Jack Harlow Single?

The “First Class” rapper gave the publication an update on his relationship status and — good news, everyone — he is single!

Say OK to Jack Harlow’s Childhood Crush

His flirty exchange with Youtuber Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala gave everyone butterflies, but there was another host he had a major crush on growing up.

“My first crush was Vanessa Hudgens ,” he said during a June 2022 Teen Vogue: Firsts segment. “I was in fifth grade, and I was like, ‘My God. Yeah, she's just right up my alley.’”

However, when he didn’t shoot his shot with her at the Met Gala. “I didn't want to do nothing — she was trying to work,” he later told the publication while calling the encounter a “bucket list moment.”

Jack Harlow Likes His Privacy

In this day and age of social media and clout chasing, Jack makes sure that his alone time with women won’t be another viral topic on social media and online. Whether it’s a date or a “Netflix and Chill” encounter, the curly-haired cutie makes sure his private time is private .

“ And that’s solely to establish the idea that, ‘Hey, my texts aren’t meant for your friends,’” he explained to GQ . “Our time together is for us. And I present it, like, ‘Hey, listen, if you don’t want to sign this you don’t have to. This is a unique situation. And if you don’t want to do it, that’s totally fine, but this is what needs to happen for us to be able to hang out. I just want us to hang out; I don’t want this to be a thing on the internet.’”

Jack Harlow Rapped About NDAs

He alluded to making women sign NDAs in the opening of his song “21C/Delta.”

“ First name, last name, date of birth,” the lyrics read. “Make a bad bitch sign paperwork. Once the ink dries, can't say a word.”