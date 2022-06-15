Dove Cameron Was Afraid Of People "Having Access To The Human Parts" Of Her Before Coming Out

Related
Kim Kardashian Thinks People Would Be Shocked About How Long Her Marriage To Kanye West Lasted If They Knew Everything About The Relationship
"I can live with myself knowing I tried everything possible."
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New Gay Rom-Com “My Fake Boyfriend”
Get all the deets about your new favorite!
18 Queer Celebrity Couples Shared The Romantic, Unexpected Stories Of How They Met, And I Am In Tears, Y'all
My lil' gay heart is melting, y'all. 🌈 💖
Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait
Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
The First Photo Of Ryan Gosling As Ken In The Upcoming "Barbie" Movie Was Released And Twitter Went Wild For It
"Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run."
Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael. In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
"My Cousins Go To School In Texas And This Blows My Mind": People Are Sharing Aspects Of American Culture That Are Totally Abnormal To Europeans
"It's everywhere in America — but still illegal in Germany and most other European countries."
People Want Kim Kardashian To Stay Away From These 17 Looks After The Reported Damage To Marilyn’s Iconic Dress Was Revealed
From Princess Diana's revenge dress to Britney Spears' denim corset gown, Kim better stay away from these iconic outfits.
Bartenders Dished On The Dirty Secrets Of Their Jobs, And Now I've Got Some Trust Issues
"We bar staff would carefully take the contents of almost all of the drip trays and pour them back."
We Need An American Girl Doll Who "Went To Fyre Festival," "Wrote Fanfiction On Wattpad," And 19 Other Hilarious Memes
"We need an American Girl Doll who filed for unemployment during the pandemic."
14 Tweets That Prove Men Don't Have A Single Clue How Women's Bodies Work
"My ex thought that I only had one egg."
Prices Are Going Up Everywhere, So People Are Sharing Their Money-Saving Hacks And How They're Coping
"If I'm cutting back, lots of other people are as well."
17 Very, Very, VERY Good And Wholesome Things That Happened This Week
"100000/10, a highly enjoyable read!" —You after reading this post, probably
"I Sent $150 Of These Cookies To My Son When He Was Living In Germany": People Are Sharing The "American" Ingredients That Are Almost Non-Existent Abroad
"As a Londoner who has lived in Indiana and Illinois, if you could send these to me in the UK, I’d give you my first born."
Sarah Catherine Hook And Imani Lewis From "First Kill" Might Be The Best Costars Around, And Here's The Proof
Listen, I just want to be BFFs with Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis from First Kill.
16 Father-Child Movie Scenes That Pack An Emotional Gut Punch
There's no better way to celebrate Father's Day than by streaming these movies that'll make you cry and call your dad (in that order).
Here's The TV Show You Should Be Watching Based On Which "Downton Abbey" Character You Identify As
Because we can't all be The Dowager Countess.
