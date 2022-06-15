The pool is open

WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
A suburban Chicago home has hit the market and one of the first things potential buyers might notice has nothing to do with the inside. The listing says the home has a "Zook-style curved cedar roof," a nod to the late Chicago-area architect R. Harold Zook, who designed several homes in Chicago's suburbs during the 1920s and 1930s, including 34 houses and buildings in Hinsdale.
If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
Winnetka’s Hubbard Woods Business District has a new bright spot Serena & Lily has finished its transformation of the former home to Jos. A. Bank at 1070 Gage St., and the white-bricked store will open to the public Saturday, June 18. The San Francisco-based retailer offers home furnishings and decor with a coastal flair and […]
My sole purpose in sharing these five things is to keep you out of harm's way. You can do whatever you want, but you've been warned. In the last few weeks, I've seen several stories that have me a little concerned. My youngest child just finished her second year of school, which means she's the age that most often hears about where their hands should and shouldn't be.
ST CHARLES, Ill. — The New Kids On The Block are back in Chicago this weekend — and will be making a stop in St. Charles for a ceremony in their honor. The boyband will be presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles, located […]
Cat cafes have been popping up in Chicago, letting kitty lovers hang out with furry pals in a living room-like setting. Rather than being all about food and drink, these cafes are more about finding furr-ever homes for pets. The Catcade. Address: 1235 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Note: Reservations highly...
July is just around the corner, and many of Chicago's suburbs will be hosting Fourth of July firework displays and celebrations. Find where to watch fireworks shows near you in the list below. Barrington Fireworks. Friday, July 1. For more information click here. Des Plaines Fireworks. Friday, July 1 at...
Don't spend your summer at a boring science, history, or art museum, instead, you can spend it having fun, and chowing down on ice cream at the new Ice Cream Museum that is opening this July in Illinois!. According to an article from NBCchicago.com, there is an Ice Cream Museum...
When I saw a video on Social Media of the famous bronze lion statues being removed from the Art Institute of Chicago's front steps, I got concerned because they are one of my favorite things in the city. One Of The Most Famous Attractions In Chicago. Whenever you see Chicago...
There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
When you are looking for a place to eat in Schaumburg, the question of which restaurant is right for you can be difficult. There are so many wonderful restaurants and cafes in this city that you might feel overwhelmed at first. Some of the best places include the Standard Restaurant, Schooners Bistro, Blue Moon, Foggey Goggle, Best Western Cabana, Seasons Restaurant and so many more. They have something for everyone to enjoy.
Welcome to the Elmhurst Independent’s Community Calendar. At 7 p.m., the Elmhurst University Summer Band will host its first concert, “Music for a Summer Evening.” It will be held at the Gates of Knowledge on the campus. Concerts are free, bring lawn chairs, blankets, a picnic. Sunday,...
Does ketchup ever belong on a hot dog? Is real pizza cut in squares or triangles? And is Italian beef meant to be consumed soaking wet or dry? These confounding conundrums are at the core of the Elmhurst History Museum’s latest exhibit, “Eat Your Heart Out: Iconic Chicagoland Foods,” which will be open from June 27 through October 2 at the Elmhurst History Museum, located at 120 E. Park Ave. in downtown Elmhurst.
Something that is considered the best is also cheap? Get out of here. Usually, you pay a premium for the best, but when it comes to a quick day trip this summer, this destination won't cost you an arm and a leg. Well, the gas will cost you big, but...
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. At a time when most department stores are pulling out of shopping centers, Macy’s is moving into one, in suburban Evergreen Park. Crain’s reports the retailer has signed a lease for the former Carson’s location in Evergreen Plaza.
Spring Hill Mall property taxes are $102,000 in arrears, which came as news to the CEO of the company that owns the shopping center and has the village presidents of West Dundee and Carpentersville concerned. The mall, located on Route 72 land located in both villages, was purchased by Kohan...
Monday’s storm that ripped through Chicago caused all kinds of havoc. The ‘supercell’ had reported wind gusts of 84 mph at O’Hare and caused millions in damage. Now see it from a different perspective, space!
