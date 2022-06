Florida health officials warn of growing meningococcal outbreak. State health officials are warning the public about a rise in the number of statewide cases of meningococcal disease. However, there are few cases in the Tampa Bay region. Florida has recorded 43 cases this year, according to Department of Health data. That is more than double the state’s five-year average of 19 cases annually and well above the 27 cases reported in 2021. More from the Tampa Bay Times.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO