George Washington University announced it will not longer call its athletic teams the "Colonials" beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year. The school announced the change on Wednesday. The name "Colonials" has been the focus of criticism for its association with colonialism, invoking images of the European empires and American “manifest destiny” expansionism that culturally and economically dominated foreign lands and their peoples, almost always with deadly results for the native inhabitants. School officials said the name "no longer serves its purpose as a name that unifies" after it caused divisions within the university. The name change was part of...

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO