ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Cassidy Statement on Nomination of Dana Douglas for Fifth Circuit Judge

senate.gov
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement following President Joe Biden’s nomination of the Honorable Dana Douglas of Louisiana...

www.cassidy.senate.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

January 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar says rioter will testify TODAY that if they had found Mike Pence during Capitol assault they would have 'probably killed him'

Thursday's hearing on the January 6th insurrection will include testimony from a rioter, who will say if they had found Mike Pence that day they 'probably would have killed him.'. Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar, who sits on the House committee investigating the origins of the insurrection, said the rioter is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Louisiana asks Supreme Court to delay mostly Black district

Louisiana’s secretary of state and attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to put a hold on a federal judge’s order for the state to create a second majority Black congressional district by Monday. Judge Shelly Dick’s ruling “throws the election process into chaos, and creates confusion statewide,” said a 51-page motion filed for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin by the attorney general’s office. The judge refused to give legislators another 10 days on Thursday, again calling the arguments by Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder disingenuous and insincere. She noted that with less than...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill Cassidy
Fox News

Supreme Court intimidation has taken justices to a dark place

During the dark hours before dawn, a man was arrested Wednesday near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man was reportedly carrying weapons and burglary tools. He has been charged with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice. He told police he intended to kill Kavanaugh, motivated by the prospect of the justice’s expected votes in forthcoming abortion and Second Amendment cases. This is the latest development to follow the leak, in early May, of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Cassidy Statement#The Fifth Circuit
The Intercept

In the Shadow of the Jan. 6 Hearings, Right-Wing Militancy Is on the Rise

During its initial hearings over the past week, the House January 6 committee has taken the nation back a year and a half to the frightening days when Donald Trump and his followers nearly overturned the 2020 presidential election. Thanks to graphic evidence from the insurrection and candid testimony from members of Trump’s inner circle, the congressional hearings have garnered strong television ratings and drawn intense media interest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
AFP

Family of US Supreme Court justices to get security

US lawmakers passed legislation on Tuesday to provide security to family members of Supreme Court justices, a week after an armed man threatened a conservative member of the bench near his home. Some groups marched in front of the conservative justices' homes in the Washington area, where additional security had already been brought in.
Washington Examiner

Chief Justice Roberts should lead by releasing the Dobbs decision

Several weeks ago, someone with access to the Supreme Court’s inner workings leaked a draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Written in February, the draft decimated the legal foundation of abortion as a constitutional right and overturned the federal right to an abortion as guaranteed by Roe v. Wade. Although this draft did not represent a final decision, the leak itself was obviously meant to stir up controversy . It was perhaps also likely designed to persuade undecided justices to shift their votes. Regardless, it was incredibly damaging to the reputation of the court and its tentative ability to remain above the partisan fray.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy