Cassidy Statement on Nomination of Dana Douglas for Fifth Circuit Judge

Several weeks ago, someone with access to the Supreme Court’s inner workings leaked a draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Written in February, the draft decimated the legal foundation of abortion as a constitutional right and overturned the federal right to an abortion as guaranteed by Roe v. Wade. Although this draft did not represent a final decision, the leak itself was obviously meant to stir up controversy . It was perhaps also likely designed to persuade undecided justices to shift their votes. Regardless, it was incredibly damaging to the reputation of the court and its tentative ability to remain above the partisan fray.

