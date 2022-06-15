ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State Golf Teams Earn NCAA APR Public Recognition Award

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's and women's golf teams earned a Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) Public Recognition Award from the NCAA. The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams nationally. The most recent...

The Oregonian

How Oregon Ducks are embracing lift of initial counter limit

EUGENE — Roster management, particularly in recruiting, is going to be a lot different in college football for at least the next two years. With the NCAA lifting the limit of 25 initial scholarship counters for the next two years, FBS teams will be able to field a roster of 85 scholarship players without fear of the number players who complete their eligibility or transfer outnumbering the number of incoming signees or transfers.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Meet the Oregon Hall of Fame Class of 2022

EUGENE, Ore. - The University of Oregon announced it's 31st Hall of Fame class. The list includes coaching greats, star athletes and an entire team. Athletics Director Rob Mullens says "The 2022 Hall of Fame class represents exceptional student-athletes and coaches who were at the forefront of a golden era in Oregon athletics... The generational accomplishments of this class encompass many of the iconic moments in the history of Oregon Athletics."
EUGENE, OR
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Former UO football player sentenced to 3 years of probation

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man and former University of Oregon football player has been sentenced for assault and other charges in connection to an incident with his ex-girlfriend. Lavasier Tuinei, 31, played football as a wide receiver for the University of Oregon from 2009 to 2011. He opened a...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Biplane Ride Near Florence a Joyful Thrill Ride Above Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – Up, up in the air, above the central Oregon coast, something yellow and blue is flying past the Heceta Head Lighthouse, around Sea Lion Caves, or maybe over the dunes or around Cape Perpetua. Look close and you'll notice it's an old biplane: World War I-era, open air, engine buzzing overhead with a distinctive sound and a touch of time travel. Did we just go back 100 years, like in 12 Monkeys? (Photos courtesy Tomeny Aereo)
FLORENCE, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Oregon Coast Fishermen are rolling up their sleeves to stop the construction of huge offshore windmills

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners put out a BIG NO! to a federal agency that wants to build huge electric generating windmill farms just off the shores of the Oregon Coast. Lincoln County Commissioners Kaety Jacobson and Doug Hunt decided to send off a rather straight-forward NO! to a request by the federal government that wants to install hundreds of windmills along the coast.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Large 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rumbles Off Oregon Coast

The Richter Scale is the way scientists and geologists measure earthquakes, it ranges from 0 to 9. US Geological Survey reports the tremors early Wednesday morning. A series of rumbles, about 274 miles off the coast of Newport, OR, were traced by geologists between 2:54 and about 7 AM. The largest of them registered 5.6 on the Richter scale, which is just below what's considered a dangerous stage of 6 and up.
oregontoday.net

Quake, June 17

Another earthquake was recorded off the Central Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.2-magnitude quake was located west of Florence at a depth of six-miles. It’s the fourth quake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast this week.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Florence casino raises its minimum wage ahead of state wage increase

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Three Rivers Casino is looking to meet the rising cost of living and attract potential employees by increasing its minimum wage to $14 an hour. In May, the casino gave out cost-of-living raises to current employees and updated their policies for merit increases for employees, including those who earn tips. Casino staff said that the rising costs of gas, housing and food are hitting the coastal areas just as hard as the rest of the state.
FLORENCE, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

OSP Seeks Public Help in Identifying Suspect in Poaching Case

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with locating the owner of a light-colored SUV last seen near Hermiston around October of 2021. The vehicle was captured by an OSP Fish & Wildlife Division mobile recording device, but the license plate is unreadable. It is believed the vehicle may reside in the Benton County area of southeast Washington and is connected with a poaching incident nearby.
HERMISTON, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes

A family friendly alternate universe is coming home. Seven years after it left Lane County for Horning’s Hideout west of Portland, Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes is back in Eugene, just in time for its 20th anniversary celebration. “The heart of the festival was in Eugene,” says Emilio Miller-Lopez, a co-producer of the three-day event. He notes that while the event at Horning’s Hideout went well enough, “it was never quite like Eugene. We’re psyched to have it back.” The Vending Village, with more than 70 craft and food booths, will be populated by walk-around performers, storytellers and puppeteers. There will be a children’s activity area and a Faerie Market outside the extended fence area with free admission until 5 pm each day. And, yes, there is music on three stages with notable artists. Look for the Irish singer-songwriter Kila, whose work has been featured on the film Wolfwalkers, as well as Iranian singer-songwriter Azam Ali, whose music has been on the films The Matrix and Thor. Add in Casey Neil and the Norway Rats, Wake the Dead, Black Magdalene and many more. It is good to welcome Faerieworlds back to its spiritual home.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Veneta woman speaks out about run-in with poisonous hemlock

VENETA, Ore. -- A Veneta woman is speaking out after a deadly run-in with a very dangerous plant called poison hemlock. it led to a heartbreaking loss for Stacy Soverns, who said their family cat died after lying in the toxic plant. "It very slowly paralyzed the animal. It started...
VENETA, OR

