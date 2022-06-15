Oregon State Golf Teams Earn NCAA APR Public Recognition Award

A family friendly alternate universe is coming home. Seven years after it left Lane County for Horning’s Hideout west of Portland, Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes is back in Eugene, just in time for its 20th anniversary celebration. “The heart of the festival was in Eugene,” says Emilio Miller-Lopez, a co-producer of the three-day event. He notes that while the event at Horning’s Hideout went well enough, “it was never quite like Eugene. We’re psyched to have it back.” The Vending Village, with more than 70 craft and food booths, will be populated by walk-around performers, storytellers and puppeteers. There will be a children’s activity area and a Faerie Market outside the extended fence area with free admission until 5 pm each day. And, yes, there is music on three stages with notable artists. Look for the Irish singer-songwriter Kila, whose work has been featured on the film Wolfwalkers, as well as Iranian singer-songwriter Azam Ali, whose music has been on the films The Matrix and Thor. Add in Casey Neil and the Norway Rats, Wake the Dead, Black Magdalene and many more. It is good to welcome Faerieworlds back to its spiritual home.

