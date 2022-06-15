Wet Cash (near LA)

The Old Man is here to explore the other side of your favorite action heroes: What happens when they get older? That’s one of the central themes of FX’s latest thriller starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. Based on the book of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man starts as a cat-and-mouse rollercoaster. But the more time it has to evolve, the more it becomes a reflection on the morality of war, the cost of getting older, and what we’re willing to sacrifice for those we love. Trust us when we say this is one thriller you won’t...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO