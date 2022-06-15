ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wet Cash (near LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 3 days ago

Two of the baddest comedian/trivia hosts Krista Fatka...

thecomedybureau.com

Outsider.com

'NCIS: Los Angeles': Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
TV SERIES
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Entertainment
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

'NCIS' Alum Cote De Pablo's Exciting Career Beyond the Popular CBS Series

When “NCIS” debuted in 2003, we met several characters who spent more than a decade working their way into our hearts. Several include Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), and Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). However, in season three we were introduced to a new, firey Mossad officer named Ziva David. And while she’s been gone from “NCIS” for several years, her actress, Cote De Pablo has led an exciting career. So what became of Ziva outside of “NCIS?”
TV SERIES
E! News

This S.W.A.T. Original Cast Member Will Not Return for Season 6

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Bad news S.W.A.T. fans: Officer Chris Alonso has left the team once and for all. In a statement on May 22, Lina Esco shared that she will not be returning to the CBS series for its sixth season, noting that "this is one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make."
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Is 'The Old Man' on FX and Hulu?

The Old Man is here to explore the other side of your favorite action heroes: What happens when they get older? That’s one of the central themes of FX’s latest thriller starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. Based on the book of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man starts as a cat-and-mouse rollercoaster. But the more time it has to evolve, the more it becomes a reflection on the morality of war, the cost of getting older, and what we’re willing to sacrifice for those we love. Trust us when we say this is one thriller you won’t...
TV SERIES
Chris Estrada
Outsider.com

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Medalion Rahimi Is 'Already Crying' Ahead of Season 13 Finale

Tonight’s season 13 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles must be jam-packed with sentimental moments. One of its stars certainly is dropping hints that it will be that way. Medalion Rahimi, who portrays Fatima Namazi, posted a snap from tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode. It’s from the office beach party that’s supposed to be the highlight of the hour. The photo features Fatima, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Anna (Bar Paly). Rahimi wrote: THE SEASON FINALE of NCLALA (is) TONIGHT! I’m already crying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'Martin: The Reunion' Sets June Premiere on BET+

The special Martin: the Reunion, which reunites the members of the cast of the 90s Fox sitcom, now has a date for when it will become available for streaming on the premium service BET+. According to an exclusive report by Variety, BET+ is announcing this Wednesday, May 25, several premiere dates for this Summer, with Martin: the Reunion being included. This special will see reunited on the original set Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to talk about their experience in making five seasons of the Fox show.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

CBS' S.W.A.T. Has Lost One Character Ahead Of Season 6, And The Star Responded

Spoilers below for the Season 5 finale of S.W.A.T., so be warned if you didn't yet watch. While the line has been in the sand for some weeks now, the CBS drama S.W.A.T. officially bid a fond seeya later to Lina Esco’s Christina “Chris” Alonso with its Season 5 finale, which was appropriately titled “Farewell.” Much as viewers may have hoped that the episode would flip expectations around regarding Chris’ future for the already confirmed Season 6, especially after she and Street finally hooked up, her fate was sealed as soon as she made the decision to leave the S.W.A.T. team in order to run the local safe house. To be expected, the character’s final appearance inspired the star herself to share a thankful goodbye message.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Accused - Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce and Karen LeBlanc to Star

Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Warner and LeBlanc star as concerned oncerned and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Billy Crystal set to star in 'Before' on Apple TV+

Emmy winner Billy Crystal will star in "Before" as a child psychiatrist in what is slated as a limited drama series for Apple TV+. Apple is in the middle of finalizing the details of the show, including "the size of the order," according to a report by Deadline. Billy Crystal...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

2022 TCA Awards Nominations: 'Abbott Elementary' Leads Impressive Freshman Class — See Full List

Click here to read the full article. If the Television Academy members need any inspiration on what actors and shows to recognize as voting begins, they can look to the 2022 TCA Awards nominations for inspiration. On Thursday, the Television Critics Association, an organization made up of over 200 professional journalists covering TV, announced the nominees for their 38th Annual Awards honoring outstanding creators, series, and stars from the 2021-2022 TV season. The categories spotlight programming available on broadcast, cable and streaming outlets, that are from a wide array of genres. Leading the pack in terms of series is freshman ABC comedy...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Abbott Elementary will return for a second season this September

Abbott Elementary, one of the best shows of the year so far, is returning this September. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC announced Thursday that the second season of Quinta Brunson’s critically acclaimed sitcom mockumentary is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET. The Quinta...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

'Hotel Portofino' & 'Endeavour' on PBS, 'Animal Kingdom' Final Season, 'First Lady' & 'Love That' Finale, 'After Jackie' and Juneteenth TV

On a busy TV weekend, PBS offers escapism with the new drama Hotel Portofino and the next-to-last season of the Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour. TNT’s Animal Kingdom serves up its final season of intrigue, while Showtime closes shop on The First Lady and I Love That for You. History’s After Jackie spotlights the Black superstars who followed Jackie Robinson into Major League Baseball, a curtain-raiser for a wave of Juneteenth-related programming on Sunday. A curated critical checklist of notable weekend TV:
TV SERIES

