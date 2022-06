Pick of the Day: Jes Tom + Tessa Skara Present Corporate Pride: A Comedy Show (in NYC) 6/26. For the purposes of both profit and avoiding the projected fear of being canceled, corporations across every stock exchange have gone all in on showing their investment into queer inclusivity by redoing their logos, pumping out loads of rainbow emblazoned merchandise, and, above all, making sure that their social media accounts are showing LGBTQ+ support.

