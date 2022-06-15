Lake Orion High School Class of 2022 graduates honored at ceremony

Celebration of the anniversary of the first reading in Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation, on June 19, 1865—more than 2 years after it was signed by President Lincoln. Ceremony for the honorary renaming of S. Ferris St. to BLM Blvd. (10 a.m.). Kids bike decoration (11 a.m.) followed by a participatory “community processional” (noon). Live music: hip-hop and R&B singer Kenyatta Rashon (4 p.m.), the funk group Dames Brown (5 p.m.), veteran local jazz guitarist John E. Lawrence (6 p.m.). Closing dance party at 7 p.m. Also, kids activities TBA (11 a.m.–4 p.m.). Followed on June 19 (1:30–4 p.m.) by a worship and gospel celebration (4 p.m.). 11 a.m.–7 p.m., In the parking lot behind Puffer Reds, 113 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti. bit.ly/YpsilantiJUNETEENTHCelebration.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO