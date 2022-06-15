Lake Orion High School Class of 2022 graduates honored at ceremony
By James Newell
CLARKSTON — The graduation ceremony for Lake Orion High School’s class of 2022 was held last Thursday at Pine Knob Music Theater where 540 graduating seniors donned their ceremonial caps and gowns to receive their high school diplomas. A sudden onset of rain forced students and staff...
Molly O’Connell graduated last week, along with hundreds of other Milford High School students and, like many of them, is college-bound this fall. And yet, this accomplishment puts her in a class by herself. Molly has Down Syndrome, and she’s breaking stereotypes and antiquated ideas about what those born...
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – After the Allen Park School Board voted to shut down the district’s Community School, a change.org petition had more than 1,800 signatures; More than two dozen supporters rallied outside the school Wednesday evening. The district decided to close the school, which is alternative education...
ANN ARBOR, MI - The COVID-19 pandemic impacted Ann Arbor Public Schools’ ability to project its budget expenses in the past school year, said Superintendent Jeanice Swift, including a $5 million increase in how much the district paid substitute teachers. Swift and District Finance Director Jill Minnick provided insight...
The Novi Board of Education interviewed six superintendent candidates this week and just hired an assistant superintendent as they look to fill all of its top leadership positions in the district. Mike Giromini, Royal Oak High School principal and a former regional director for Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, was unanimously approved...
ANN ARBOR, MI - An investigation has found an Ann Arbor Public Schools student’s claim that she and other Black students at Pioneer High School faced a racially hostile environment were not corroborated or did not meet the legal standard for a racially hostile environment for Black students. The...
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy from Grosse Pointe Park walks to school no matter the weather. He’s been keeping this tradition for four years. Friday was Max McPartlin’s last day of school at Maire Elementary School and he walked. His parents offered him rides,...
Celebration of the anniversary of the first reading in Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation, on June 19, 1865—more than 2 years after it was signed by President Lincoln. Ceremony for the honorary renaming of S. Ferris St. to BLM Blvd. (10 a.m.). Kids bike decoration (11 a.m.) followed by a participatory “community processional” (noon). Live music: hip-hop and R&B singer Kenyatta Rashon (4 p.m.), the funk group Dames Brown (5 p.m.), veteran local jazz guitarist John E. Lawrence (6 p.m.). Closing dance party at 7 p.m. Also, kids activities TBA (11 a.m.–4 p.m.). Followed on June 19 (1:30–4 p.m.) by a worship and gospel celebration (4 p.m.). 11 a.m.–7 p.m., In the parking lot behind Puffer Reds, 113 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti. bit.ly/YpsilantiJUNETEENTHCelebration.
In the weeks after the shooting that took four lives at Oxford High School, Michigan lawmakers in the House of Representatives restarted a task force. Four Republicans and four Democrats to take on what needs to be done to make schools safer. After months have gone by, only a single bill has been made law.
The year was still young when sisters Dominique Parchmon and Shyanna Hall died from a gunman’s bullets. Winter passed, and so did most of spring before violence claimed the life of Sarah Grant, 45, in neighboring Westland. She was the mother of two daughters. In that same month of...
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of 21 teens displayed elegance and determination Friday, June 17, but only one was crowned. Grace Larsen, from St. Joseph, won the 2022 Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship competition held at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. As Miss Spirit of the State’s Outstanding...
(FOX 2) - When Porsha Webb made her shirt design, she was just practicing some techniques she learned from class. But the end result wowed her coworkers - and eventually management - that it's now available for purchase online. "I took the Psycho Bunny image, put the colored print behind...
Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King was a detective lieutenant when Richard and Ann Stislicki lost touch with their daughter Danielle, a 28-year-old woman living in the Independence Green apartments. There were searches for Danielle’s body, enough tips for three-ring binders, post-midnight calls with an Oakland County prosecutor regarding warrants...
Warmer weather means more activity. It also seems to bring more business to town. There's been a flurry of business moves across the region the past month, with plenty of new shops openings and closing their doors across the Hometown Life area. Here's what opened and closed its doors this past month as flowers bloomed and sunnier days arrived.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Livonia family fought to get chickens back after they were confiscated for animal abuse on hot day. Fifteen Rainbow Ranger Broilers are at the center...
MUSKEGON, MI – It was an evening of glitz and glamour at the first night of competition for the 2022 Miss Michigan scholarship program Thursday, June 16. Twenty women in pursuit of the Miss Michigan crown showed off their talent, beauty and brains during the preliminary competition. The annual...
That sums up the future of development in Ann Arbor. The city recently rezoned over 200 acres by Briarwood Mall for high-density, downtown-style development -- and the same may be coming to the west side, specifically to the West Stadium and North Maple area. The zoning is meant to encourage...
This Tudor isn't running for Michigan's governor, but it still may get top vote for a great place to live. And the brick, three-story house in Pleasant Ridge is up for sale. It's located at 78 Oakdale Blvd. near Interstate 696 and Woodward Avenue. Built in 1925, the more than...
Jan.16, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Plymouth Township resident centenarian and pilot Bill Brown just celebrated another milestone birthday last week along with friends, family and residents at Plymouth’s Independence Village as he turned 101 years young. Still an active multi-rating airplane pilot Brown has owned his own plane for 34-years...
