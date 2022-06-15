ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lake Orion High School Class of 2022 graduates honored at ceremony

By James Newell
lakeorionreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSTON — The graduation ceremony for Lake Orion High School’s class of 2022 was held last Thursday at Pine Knob Music Theater where 540 graduating seniors donned their ceremonial caps and gowns to receive their high school diplomas. A sudden onset of rain forced students and staff...

lakeorionreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Protestors rally to save Allen Park High School

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – After the Allen Park School Board voted to shut down the district’s Community School, a change.org petition had more than 1,800 signatures; More than two dozen supporters rallied outside the school Wednesday evening. The district decided to close the school, which is alternative education...
ALLEN PARK, MI
HometownLife.com

Novi schools starts to fill leadership void hiring one, interviewing 6 for superintendent

The Novi Board of Education interviewed six superintendent candidates this week and just hired an assistant superintendent as they look to fill all of its top leadership positions in the district. Mike Giromini, Royal Oak High School principal and a former regional director for Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, was unanimously approved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#School Principal#Highschool#Pine Knob Music Theater#Lohs#Board Of Education
annarborobserver.com

Ypsilanti’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Celebration of the anniversary of the first reading in Texas of the Emancipation Proclamation, on June 19, 1865—more than 2 years after it was signed by President Lincoln. Ceremony for the honorary renaming of S. Ferris St. to BLM Blvd. (10 a.m.). Kids bike decoration (11 a.m.) followed by a participatory “community processional” (noon). Live music: hip-hop and R&B singer Kenyatta Rashon (4 p.m.), the funk group Dames Brown (5 p.m.), veteran local jazz guitarist John E. Lawrence (6 p.m.). Closing dance party at 7 p.m. Also, kids activities TBA (11 a.m.–4 p.m.). Followed on June 19 (1:30–4 p.m.) by a worship and gospel celebration (4 p.m.). 11 a.m.–7 p.m., In the parking lot behind Puffer Reds, 113 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti. bit.ly/YpsilantiJUNETEENTHCelebration.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen 2022 crowned

MUSKEGON, MI - A group of 21 teens displayed elegance and determination Friday, June 17, but only one was crowned. Grace Larsen, from St. Joseph, won the 2022 Miss Michigan’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship competition held at Orchard View High School in Muskegon. As Miss Spirit of the State’s Outstanding...
MUSKEGON, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Hills police chief vows to #FindDani amid 'worst circumstances'

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King was a detective lieutenant when Richard and Ann Stislicki lost touch with their daughter Danielle, a 28-year-old woman living in the Independence Green apartments. There were searches for Danielle’s body, enough tips for three-ring binders, post-midnight calls with an Oakland County prosecutor regarding warrants...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

These are the businesses that recently opened, closed around metro Detroit

Warmer weather means more activity. It also seems to bring more business to town. There's been a flurry of business moves across the region the past month, with plenty of new shops openings and closing their doors across the Hometown Life area. Here's what opened and closed its doors this past month as flowers bloomed and sunnier days arrived.
FARMINGTON, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Flying High at 101 years – Happy Birthday Bill Brown !

Jan.16, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Plymouth Township resident centenarian and pilot Bill Brown just celebrated another milestone birthday last week along with friends, family and residents at Plymouth’s Independence Village as he turned 101 years young. Still an active multi-rating airplane pilot Brown has owned his own plane for 34-years...
PLYMOUTH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy