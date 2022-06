As any Michigander will tell you, we love the outdoors. The appreciation for our lakes and forests is evident in both the Upper and Lower Peninsula’s. Though, if it wasn’t for a woman named Karen Hartwick breaking the boundaries of her time, the biggest state park in the Lower Peninsula wouldn’t exist. After 100 years, Karen is being inducted to the Michigan Environmental Hall of Fame for her efforts that led to the preservation of Hartwick Pines State Park.

