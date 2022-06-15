Northern NJ Community Foundation Announces Call for Artists for Summer Busking Street Performance Program

(ALLENTOWN, NJ) -- Lucas Kelly, professor of Fine Arts at Mercer County Community College,is viewed by his students and peers first and foremost as an artist and sculptor. And, rightly so. Kelly was named inaugural Artist in Residence at the Penn Center for Neuroaesthetics in 2019, a position that led to guest lecture opportunities at the Perelman School of Medicine and the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. He has presented his work at the annual conference for the Society for the Neuroscience of Creativity and at the International Association for Empirical Aesthetics. What’s more, his art has been sold and displayed internationally, and his works have been the subject of multiple solo and group exhibitions — all while being a professor at MCCC for fifteen years.

