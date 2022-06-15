ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Northern NJ Community Foundation Announces Call for Artists for Summer Busking Street Performance Program

 3 days ago
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative announces an open call for artists to apply to the Sack Business Alliance’s Summer Busking Program in the City of Hackensack, New Jersey. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey. The...

