Lamar Jackson said he expects to spend the rest of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He also gave few hints about how the next few months might go. Jackson indicated he’s had recent discussions with the team about his contract, but that’s about all he was willing to say about it when he spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since joining the Ravens for mandatory minicamp. Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season, so a possible extension has been a big topic during this Baltimore offseason.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO