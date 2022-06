Julia Child has been a part of John Dunn’s life for as long as he can remember. As a child, he watched her public TV cooking program, “The French Chef,” so often that she came to mean much more to him than just someone smiling encouragingly at him from inside the small screen. “She was one of those people that (made such an impact on me) — kind of like the-duckling-imprints-on-their-mom idea, where you’re at an impressionable age when you’re watching something,” he told TheWrap. “She was a very iconic person in my upbringing and in my DNA, almost, of growing up in America at a certain age.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO