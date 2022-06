Carrie Wilhelme, Staff Liaison, cwilhelme@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 591-5560. Applicants Sought for the Transportation Commission. The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Transportation Commission:. At-Large, District No. 2, and District No. 3. All members must be Tacoma residents. If your Council District is unknown, visit cityoftacoma.org/DistrictMap. The...

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO