Due to deteriorated pavement surface conditions, Blackwell Road (CR 632) from Pennington-Lawrenceville Road to Benjamin Trail in Hopewell Township is scheduled for milling and resurfacing. Work will be conducted by Mercer County, and is scheduled to start on or about Monday. June 20. 2022 with an anticipated completion time of approximately one (1) week, weather permitting.

