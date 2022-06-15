2940 E Allison Ave Apt 1

Cameron Heights 2 Bedroom 2 Bath *RECENTLY REMODELED* - Cameron Heights is NOW RENTING a beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment! This unit both has a large open layout and has been recently remodeled! Take in the peaceful scenery here tucked back in our own wooded paradise, you would almost forget we are located within walking distance of downtown Menomonee Falls, restaurants, shopping, and the Bug Line 15 mile paved bike trail! These apartments are equipped with all major appliances, UNDERGROUND HEATED PARKING, locked entry way, central heating & AC, and onsite management. This unit boasts a large eat-in kitchen, spacious walk-in closet, and the most storage you have ever seen in an apartment.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO