Juneteeth will feel a little bit different for Betty Sawyer this year. She still plans to attend the same family events and coordinate festivities as the director of the Utah Juneteenth Festival and Holiday Committee. But however Utah celebrates, it’ll have been between 33 and 150 years in the making. After three decades of championing the push to make Juneteenth — a celebration of when the last slaves were freed in 1865 — a state holiday, Utah will recognize it for the first time Monday.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO