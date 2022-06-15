ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

1704 E Locust St

MATC Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article$1245- 2 BR, 1 BA With Back deck - Heat Included-UWM-1704 E Locust - Available 6/16 or 7/1. Charming and sunny, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom...

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

 

MATC Times

3317 N. Oakland Ave.

Beautiful 1-Bedroom - This adorable apartment is charming with lots of character! This place offers tons of natural light, unique layout, and lots of living space. This place is perfect for students, young professionals, or anyone looking to enjoy a quaint and quiet building in the heart of Milwaukee! Heat is included in the rent, off street parking is limited but available, and we are pet friendly! Cats and large and small dogs are allowed with no deposit or fee for your first pet!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1020 E. Lyon St.

Large Studio with Updated Kitchen - Heat Included! - This classic Milwaukee studio is very spacious and incredibly charming with stylish and functional historic builtins and cut outs. With lots of natural light and space this apartment is perfect for students, young professionals, or anyone looking for a classic and cozy Eastside apartment. Cats and dogs at or under 20 lbs are welcome! No pet fee or deposit for your first pet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1318 N. Van Buren St.

Downtown 2-bedroom! Dog Friendly! Heat Included! - This 1 bedroom Milwaukee apartment has a large living area, good sized bedroom, and tons closet space. Bright, clean, and in a great location this apartment is perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking to live in a quiet building while being close to all the fun and energy of the Eastside. Both cat and dog friendly, this apartment truly is a great find!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

931 E Russell Ave

Aweseome Bay View 2 bed! - Awesome 3rd floor bay view 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment includes heat and A/C in the unit. Large closets with plenty of space. Updated kitchen includes dishwasher. Underground parking is available for additional $75 per month. Large onsite laundry facility. Send a Text message to schedule a showing!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

White Oak Cr

Cameron Heights 2 Bedroom 2 Bath *RECENTLY REMODELED* - Cameron Heights is NOW RENTING a beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment! This unit both has a large open layout and has been recently remodeled! Take in the peaceful scenery here tucked back in our own wooded paradise, you would almost forget we are located within walking distance of downtown Menomonee Falls, restaurants, shopping, and the Bug Line 15 mile paved bike trail! These apartments are equipped with all major appliances, UNDERGROUND HEATED PARKING, locked entry way, central heating & AC, and onsite management. This unit boasts a large eat-in kitchen, spacious walk-in closet, and the most storage you have ever seen in an apartment.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
MATC Times

2311 N. 91st Street

Great 1 BR unit in Wauwatosa - Great 1 BR unit in Wauwatosa near the Medical College, Froedtert and Mayfair Mall. Available 8/1. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Tenants pay heat and electric. Laundry on site for $35/month. 1 parking space included - no overnight street parking in Wauwatosa. Please...
WAUWATOSA, WI
wuwm.com

What to expect at Milwaukee's Juneteenth 2022 celebration

Freedom Day, Black Independence Day, Juneteenth. It’s a holiday that people will be celebrating this Sunday. It’s 157 years to the day that Union Army soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. They announced to the enslaved people that they were free. Milwaukee has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Daytime sanctuary gives 53206 residents safe space to find resources

MILWAUKEE — For many people struggling with homelessness, just having a place to gather and feel welcomed goes great lengths. At the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary in Milwaukee, dozens of staff and volunteers are coming together year-round to serve members of the community. MBHS gives people a daytime sanctuary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3036-3038 N 1st St

3 bedroom duplex - lower - Leasing Agent Dylan: 414-241-8931 TEXT ONLY. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat)*Breed restrictions*. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

The Hop announces return starting June 19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Hop has announced their return to the Summerfest grounds starting Sunday June 19. The Hop is a transit network in Milwaukee that allows people to get from one place to another while also seeing the cultural, tourist attractions of Milwaukee. Starting Sunday, June 19, The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4780 N. 118th St. #06

Available August 2022 large Lower Totally Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment - Totally remodeled 1 bedroom lower apartment located at 4780 N. 118th St. Milwaukee, WI. Non-smoking building. $850.00 per month. Clean, quiet and responsible tenants only please. All new kitchen and bath cabinets, countertops, carpet, kitchen flooring, light fixtures. Call...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo camping night returns: 'Snooze at the Zoo'

MILWAUKEE - The Zoological Society of Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 15 announced that "Snooze at the Zoo" will return this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event is the one time a year that the public can camp inside the Milwaukee County Zoo. Campers can set up near the bears, seals, elk and caribou – and may get some peacock visitors near their tents.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stairwell collapse, Milwaukee firefighters injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said two firefighters were injured Thursday, June 16 when a stairwell collapsed from underneath them. It happened while crews were battling a house fire near 1st and North shortly before 6:40 p.m. MFD said both firefighters were taken to the hospital; their injuries are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bodies of 2 missing men pulled from KK River Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE — The bodies of the two men who were missing in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee were found Thursday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said. "One thing we have observed is a very close-knit and strong community, and we are hopeful and offer our support that...
WISN

Four people shot, two killed in 9 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Four people were shot and two died in a span of nine hours in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened Thursday night near 16th and Burleigh streets. Three people were shot there, one of them died. The second shooting happened Friday at 37th Street and Brown. Family learned...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee double homicide near 37th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double homicide that happened around 9:15 p.m. near 37th and Hadley Friday night. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The nature of the homicides is under investigation...
MILWAUKEE, WI

