ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

2420 Northwestern Ave

By in Apartments, Houses
MATC Times
 3 days ago

LOWER 1 BD - HEAT INCLUDED!! - Come check out this cute 1 bedroom! In unit a/c and heat...

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MATC Times

1020 E. Lyon St.

Large Studio with Updated Kitchen - Heat Included! - This classic Milwaukee studio is very spacious and incredibly charming with stylish and functional historic builtins and cut outs. With lots of natural light and space this apartment is perfect for students, young professionals, or anyone looking for a classic and cozy Eastside apartment. Cats and dogs at or under 20 lbs are welcome! No pet fee or deposit for your first pet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3317 N. Oakland Ave.

Beautiful 1-Bedroom - This adorable apartment is charming with lots of character! This place offers tons of natural light, unique layout, and lots of living space. This place is perfect for students, young professionals, or anyone looking to enjoy a quaint and quiet building in the heart of Milwaukee! Heat is included in the rent, off street parking is limited but available, and we are pet friendly! Cats and large and small dogs are allowed with no deposit or fee for your first pet!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1318 N. Van Buren St.

Downtown 2-bedroom! Dog Friendly! Heat Included! - This 1 bedroom Milwaukee apartment has a large living area, good sized bedroom, and tons closet space. Bright, clean, and in a great location this apartment is perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking to live in a quiet building while being close to all the fun and energy of the Eastside. Both cat and dog friendly, this apartment truly is a great find!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

931 E Russell Ave

Aweseome Bay View 2 bed! - Awesome 3rd floor bay view 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment includes heat and A/C in the unit. Large closets with plenty of space. Updated kitchen includes dishwasher. Underground parking is available for additional $75 per month. Large onsite laundry facility. Send a Text message to schedule a showing!
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Racine, WI
Society
City
Racine, WI
MATC Times

White Oak Cr

Cameron Heights 2 Bedroom 2 Bath *RECENTLY REMODELED* - Cameron Heights is NOW RENTING a beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment! This unit both has a large open layout and has been recently remodeled! Take in the peaceful scenery here tucked back in our own wooded paradise, you would almost forget we are located within walking distance of downtown Menomonee Falls, restaurants, shopping, and the Bug Line 15 mile paved bike trail! These apartments are equipped with all major appliances, UNDERGROUND HEATED PARKING, locked entry way, central heating & AC, and onsite management. This unit boasts a large eat-in kitchen, spacious walk-in closet, and the most storage you have ever seen in an apartment.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
MATC Times

3051 W. Ruskin Court

Great 2 bedroom apartment - Great 2 bedroom unit near Alverno and St. Lukes! Available August 1. Rent is $625/month. Tenants pay heat and electric. Includes refrigerator and stove. Coin operated washers and dryers on-site. Please call Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing. Credit check is required. Unit Type.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3036-3038 N 1st St

3 bedroom duplex - lower - Leasing Agent Dylan: 414-241-8931 TEXT ONLY. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat)*Breed restrictions*. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2465-A N 9th St

2 Bed 1 Bath Upper - 2 bed 1 bath upper in duplex available for rent! Features new kitchen countertops, a new tub surround, and beautiful original hardwoods floors. Please take a look at our other available properties on our website: snshn.co If you have any questions or concerns please call or e-mail: Jordan@snshn.co ; (262)735-5989 ext. 3.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy