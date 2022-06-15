ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Midi Dresses for Every Summer Occasion

By Suzy Forman
We are absolutely, positively in love with midi dresses. They're not too long, not too short, but just right. They can be casual, they can be fancy, they can be somewhere in between. They can be flowy, they can be tight, they can be tiered, they can be silky. They know no limits!

We've picked out 17 midi dresses from Amazon and beyond for all of your favorite activities this summer — from attending a friend's wedding to picnicking in the park. Shop below and discover the magic for yourself!

Picnic and Farmers' Market Midi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With a dainty leopard print, puff sleeves and pretty tiers, this PRETTYGARDEN dress is begging for an Instagram photo opportunity!

2. We Also Love: How could we not fall in love with this Floerns dress ? A floral print and a smocked waistline are simply a perfect pair!

3. We Can't Forget: Stunning in stripes! This twill Amazon Essentials tank dress is wonderful for super warm days thanks to its straps and square neckline!

Wedding Guest and Date Night Midi Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Just picture this ChooTeeYeen dress with a pair of heels on the dance floor and curls in your hair!

5. We Also Love: Go asymmetrical with this one-shoulder cutout stunner dress from Lulus . Shoppers say they "received compliments all night" when they wore it!

6. We Can't Forget: Love a silky moment? This cowl-neck Floerns dress is going to have you shining all night long!

7. Bonus: Target nailed it with this A Wild Fable dress . That mesh overlay reaching down to the shins is just breathtaking!

Beach and Vacation Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: How beautiful is this JASAMBAC dress with its lace detail at the skirt? Dreamy!

9. We Also Love: There's nothing more flattering than a wrap dress, and this floral ZESICA dress might just be our fave of the year!

10. We Can't Forget: This linen A New Day dress from Target is light, loose and airy, making it perfect for tropical destinations!

Casual and Lounge Dresses

11. Our Absolute Favorite: There are few things we love more than a midi T-shirt dress. This Naggoo one earns extra points by having tie-dye — and pockets!

12. We Also Love: If you're looking to lounge in luxury, there is nothing better than this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic caftan dress !

13. We Can't Forget: This 100% cotton sleeveless Universal Thread dress from Target is timeless and endlessly versatile!

Brunch Dresses

14. Our Absolute Favorite: This smocked, off-the-shoulder Lulus dress is a flowy, floral beauty that would look fabulous with a pair of sunglasses and a sidewalk brunch!

15. We Also Love: We can't get enough of the cool geometric print on this TOMOFON dress . The belted waist is so flattering too!

16. We Can't Forget: We'd never leave out this ECOWISH dress ! The tie front and the little cutout it creates are just too cute!

17. Bonus: So colorful! We can't stop staring at this August Sky dress from Target. Both colorways!

This Swiss Dot Blouse Might Just Be the Cutest Top on Amazon Right Now

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more of our product picks below!

