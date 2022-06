(Salt Lake City, UT) — State leaders are breaking ground on a 165-million-dollar building project at the state Capitol. The governor, lieutenant governor, House speaker and Senate president took part in a ceremony yesterday to mark the start of the project on the north side of the Capitol complex. Construction equipment began tearing down an old office building as elected officials broke ground for the construction of the new building. It will contain conference space, offices, parking and a state museum. Construction should be finished in 2026.

