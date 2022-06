City officials in Lynndyl say there is nothing to fear after their wells completely failed. In a post to the Lynndyl Town Facebook page it was shared that initially there were pump issues at the city wells but things went from bad to worse when the wells failed. The post shared concerns over inaccuracies recently shared by some state news outlets and stated “the wells are not dry and the national guard is not on its way.”

