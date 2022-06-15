ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Organic donor-acceptor heterojunctions for high performance circularly polarized light detection

By Danlei Zhu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopment of highly efficient and stable lateral organic circularly polarized light photodetector is a fundamental prerequisite for realization of circularly polarized light integrated applications. However, chiral semiconductors with helical structure are usually found with intrinsically low field-effect mobilities, which becomes a bottleneck for high-performance and multi-wavelength circularly polarized light detection. To...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Seeing structural evolution of organic molecular nano-crystallites using 4D scanning confocal electron diffractionÂ (4D-SCED)

Direct observation of organic molecular nanocrystals and their evolution using electron microscopy is extremely challenging, due to their radiation sensitivity and complex structure. Here, we introduce 4D-scanning confocal electron diffraction (4D-SCED), which enables direct in situ observation of bulk heterojunction (BHJ) thin films. 4D-SCED combines confocal electron optic setup with a pixelated detector to record focused spot-like diffraction patterns with high angular resolution, using an order of magnitude lower dose than previous methods. We apply it to study an active layer in organic solar cells, namely DRCN5T:PC71BM BHJ thin films. Structural details of DRCN5T nano-crystallites oriented both in- and out-of-plane are imaged at ~5"‰nm resolution and dose budget of ~5"‰eâˆ’/Ã…2. We use in situ annealing to observe the growth of the donor crystals, evolution of the crystal orientation, and progressive enrichment of PC71BM at interfaces. This highly dose-efficient method opens more possibilities for studying beam sensitive soft materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03765-z, published online 21 December 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised about overlaps with a previously-published article by the research group of two contributing authors, Khan and Ahmad1. Specifically, Figs.Â 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8b overlap with Figs.Â 4, 5, 2, 6 and 7 in1 respectively. A review of images and data presented in these figures identified errors and discrepancies that could not be resolved and, therefore, authors have lost confidence in the integrity of the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spontaneous-polarization-induced photovoltaic effect in rhombohedrally stacked MoS

Stacking order in van der Waals materials determines the coupling between atomic layers and is therefore the key to materials' properties. Recently, ferroelectricity, a phenomenon exhibiting reversible spontaneous electrical polarization, has been observed in zero-degree aligned van der Waals structures. In these artificial stacks, the single-domain size is limited by angle misalignment. Here we show that naturally rhombohedrally stacked MoS2 can host a homogeneous spontaneous polarization throughout the exfoliated flakes, free of misalignment. Utilizing this homogeneous polarization and its induced depolarization field, we build a graphene"“MoS2-based photovoltaic device with high efficiency. Few-layer MoS2 is thinner than most oxide-based ferroelectric films, which allows us to maximize the depolarization field and study its impact at the atomically thin limit, whereas the highly uniform polarization in the commensurate crystal enables a tangible path for upscaling. The external quantum efficiency of our device is up to 16% at room temperature, over one order larger than the highest efficiency observed in bulk photovoltaic devices, owing to the reduced screening in graphene, exciton-enhanced light"“matter interaction and ultrafast interlayer relaxation. Our findings make rhombohedral transition metal dichalcogenides a promising candidate for applications such as energy-efficient photodetection with high speed and programmable polarity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Steering post-C"“C coupling selectivity enables high efficiency electroreduction of carbon dioxide to multi-carbon alcohols

Correction to: Nature Catalysis https://doi.org/10.1038/s41929-018-0084-7, published online 11 June 2018. In the version of this article initially published, there were selection errors in data used to plot Figs. 3c and 4b. We provide this correction using the archived data from the original experiments. The figure corrections do not affect the article text or the conclusions of the paper.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Catalytic multicomponent reaction involving a ketyl-type radical

The development of new strategies and concepts towards the synthetic utilization of carbonyl compounds is of pivotal relevance. Nevertheless, the generation of ketyl radicals requires relatively harsh conditions and a large excess of reductants, which represents a long-standing, unsolved problem that hampers the broad application of ketyl coupling processes. Several catalytic approaches have been developed to generate ketyl radicals and successfully applied in reductive cyclizations and two-component cross-coupling reactions. However, catalytic multicomponent reactions that involve a ketyl radical remain rare, but are in high demand owing to their ability to rapidly generate complexity in molecules. Here we report a multicomponent, redox-neutral photocatalytic manifold that combines readily available aldehydes, feedstock 1,3-butadiene and various nucleophiles to build architecturally complex and functionally diverse homoallylic alcohols in one pot. This operationally straightforward method exhibits a wide functional group tolerance, enables the synthesis of drug-like architectures that are not readily accessible by other methods and is applied towards key intermediates of several natural products, which makes the strategy of broad interest in areas such as synthetic and medicinal chemistry.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Epigenetic regulation of BAF60A determines efficiency of miniature swine iPSC generation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12919-6, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Generation of iPSCs and determination of reprogramming efficiency',. "For the generation of miniature pig iPSCs, 106 fibroblasts at P3 were transfected with 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detection of aberrant splicing events in RNA-seq data using FRASER

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20573-7, published online 22 January 2021. In the original version of this Article, it was incorrectly stated that the GTEx dataset version V7 aligned with STAR was used. Throughout, the GTEx dataset version V6p aligned with TopHat was used. In addition, it was stated incorrectly that we filtered out splice sites and introns with zero coverage in 95% of the sample. Instead, we kept only splice sites and introns with at least one read coverage in 95% of the samples. These errors do not affect any of the results or conclusions of the study. Corrections to the text are listed below.
Nature.com

The metaxenia effects of different pollen grains on secondary metabolites enzymes and sugars of 'Piarom' date palm fruit

In this research, the characteristics of pollen were studied in eight pollinating cultivars of date palm, namely, 'Shahani', 'Kabkab', 'Zahedi', 'Beraem', 'Faryab', 'Sheikhali', 'Fard' and 'Jarvis'. The characteristics were compared and metaxenia effects were evaluated on secondary metabolites, enzymes and other biochemical compounds of 'Piarom' date fruits. The evaluations were carried out during four stages of fruit growth and development. The pollen of these eight pollinating cultivars were compared in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, starch, total phenol, flavonoids, pectin methyl esterase, and amylase enzymes. According to the results, the pollen of 'Sheikhali', 'Fard', 'Zahedi' and 'Shahani' cultivars contained more of the above compounds, compared to the other cultivars. Regarding the effects of pollen on the composition of 'Piarom' date fruits, 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' pollen produced the lowest amount of soluble tannin, which resulted in a better quality of 'Piarom' date fruits. Pollen was also obtained from 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars for evaluations, showing that they led to the highest amounts of glucose and fructose in the fruits. Regarding the sucrose amount, 'Jarvis' and 'Shikhali' produced the best results. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars caused the lowest amount of chlorophyll at the different stages of fruit growth, indicating a better decomposition of fruit chlorophyll and, as a result, better fruit quality. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars produced the highest amounts of secondary metabolites such as total phenol, carotenoids and anthocyanin at the different stages of fruit development. The pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' cultivars produced the highest levels of polygalacturonase, cellulase and invertase enzymes at different growth stages of the 'Piarom' date fruit. Regarding cellulase enzyme, fruits of the 'Zahedi' cultivar had more cellulase than the fruits of 'Sheikhali'. In general, the pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali, in comparison with other cultivars, improved the quantity and quality of 'Piarom' date fruits, due to their metaxenia properties.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Relating SARS-CoV-2 variants using cellular automata imaging

We classify the main variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus representing a given biological sequence coded as a symbolic digital sequence and by its evolution by a cellular automata with a properly chosen rule. The spike protein, common to all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is then by the picture of the cellular automaton evolution yielding a visible representation of important features of the protein. We use information theory Hamming distance between different stages of the evolution of the cellular automaton for seven variants relative to the original Wuhan/China virus. We show that our approach allows to classify and group variants with common ancestors and same mutations. Although being a simpler method, it can be used as an alternative for building phylogenetic trees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Multiplexed spatially-focused localization of light in adipose biological tissues

Last decades the effects of localization and focusing of light in turbid randomly inhomogeneous tissue-like scattering medium have been attracting a particular attention. Weak localization of light in disordered and weakly ordered biological tissue, polarization memory effect, correlations in transmission matrices, focusing light by wavefronts shaping have been widely exploited. Here, we represent an experimentally observed and theoretically confirmed new type of spatial localization of light within biological tissues. General description of the observed phenomenon based on Monte Carlo ray tracing model is provided. We find that innate body arrangements of individual adipocytes can act as a cascade of quasi-ordered microscale lenses confining propagation of light within adipose tissues similar to lens lightguides. The observed spatially-resolved longitudinal multi-focusing of light within disordered adipose biological tissues can naturally lead greater spatial control and enhance light-tissue interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Father of reverse osmosis who made a huge impact on our world: Srinivasa Sourirajan (October 16, 1923"“February 20, 2022)

Field openers should be admired for leading the crowds. This comment is relevant to the bigger picture of Professor Sourirajan to highlight how a humble talent had selflessly founded a multicontinental major, which scaled up to US$ 50 billion in the 2021 global membrane separation market to enrich the quality of worldwide life via providing clean water.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Determination of sequence and absolute configuration of peptide amino acids by HPLC"“MS/CD-based detection of liberated N-terminus phenylthiohydantoin amino acids

We report a method for the simultaneous determination of the sequence and absolute configuration of peptide amino acids using a combination of Edman degradation and HPLC"“MS/CD. Phenylthiohydantoin (PTH) derivatives of 20 pairs of standard d- and l-amino acids were synthesized by the Edman reaction. The CD spectra of the derivatives revealed that each pair of the PTH derivatives exhibited the absorption with opposite signs at around 270Â nm. These standard PTH derivatives showed well-resolved resolution without interference from byproducts in the ion chromatogram and clear positive/negative CD absorptions when subjected on a reversed phase HPLC"“MS system coupled with a CD-2095 HPLC detector. This method was applied for the detection of a synthetic pentapeptide and a natural depsipeptide (halicylindramide C). The sequence and configuration of the pentapeptide and up to eight residues of halicylindramide C were successfully analyzed by this method. The amino acid configuration of the pentapeptide was also determined successfully by subjecting its acid hydrolysates to the Edman reaction followed by HPLC"“MS/CD.
Nature.com

Electrochemically driven regioselective Câˆ’H phosphorylation of group 8 metallocenes

Metallocenes are privileged backbones for synthesis and catalysis. However, the direct dehydrogenative Câˆ’H functionalization of unsymmetric metallocenes suffers from reactivity and selectivity issues. Herein, we report an electrochemically driven regioselective Câˆ’H phosphorylation of group 8 metallocenes. Mechanistic investigations indicate this dehydrogenative cross coupling occurs through an electrophilic radical substitution of the metallocene with a phosphoryl radical, facilitated by the metallocene itself. This work not only offers an efficient and divergent synthesis of phosphorylated metallocenes, but also provides a guide to interpret the reactivity and regioselectivity for the Câˆ’H functionalization of unsymmetric metallocenes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Simultaneous determination of nereistoxin insecticides in foods of animal origins by combining pH-dependent reversible partitioning with hydrophilic interaction chromatography-mass spectrometry

Although nereistoxin insecticides (NIs) are banned for animal husbandry operations, they are still used because of their high insecticidal activities. Therefore, a reliable residue analysis method for the simultaneous detection of cartap, bensultap, thiocyclam, and nereistoxin in foods of animal origins, including beef, pork, chicken, milk, and eggs, was developed using hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography"“mass spectrometry (HILIC"“LC"“MS/MS). The NIs were extracted with an acidic cysteine and formate buffer solution and hydrolyzed to nereistoxin. The molarity and pH of the buffer were optimized at 20Â mM and 3, respectively, to keep the pH of the extracts at 4"“5. pH-dependent acid"“base partitioning coupled with salting-out-assisted liquid"“liquid extraction using acetonitrile was performed for purification and for the direct introduction of the extracts to LC. The optimal pH values were 5 and 9 for the acid"“base partitioning. Nereistoxin quantitation was achieved with consistent column retention (RSD"‰<"‰0.6%) and a high degree of separation (N"‰>"‰106). The matrix-dependent method limit of quantitation was 2Â Î¼g nereistoxin/kg, and the calibration curve showed good linearity (R2"‰>"‰0.998). The recovery efficiencies were in the range of 89.2"“109.9% with relative standard deviations less than 10%, and matrix effects did not exceed"‰Â±"‰10%, which satisfied the criteria outlined in the European SANTE/12682/2019 guidelines.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Polyphenols from persimmon fruit attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA double-strand breaks by scavenging acetaldehyde

Acetaldehyde, a metabolic product of ethanol, induces DNA damage and genome instability. Accumulation of acetaldehyde due to alcohol consumption or aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH2) deficiency increases the risks of various types of cancers, including esophageal cancer. Although acetaldehyde chemically induces DNA adducts, the repair process of the lesions remains unclear. To investigate the mechanism of repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage, we determined the repair pathway using siRNA knockdown and immunofluorescence assays of repair factors. Herein, we report that acetaldehyde induces DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) in human U2OS cells and that both DSB repair pathways, non-homologous end-joining (NHEJ) and homology-directed repair (HDR), are required for the repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. Our findings suggest that acetaldehyde-induced DNA adducts are converted into DSBs and repaired via NHEJ or HDR in human cells. To reduce the risk of acetaldehyde-associated carcinogenesis, we investigated potential strategies of reducing acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. We report that polyphenols extracted from persimmon fruits and epigallocatechin, a major component of persimmon polyphenols, attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage without affecting the repair kinetics. The data suggest that persimmon polyphenols suppress DSB formation by scavenging acetaldehyde. Persimmon polyphenols can potentially inhibit carcinogenesis following alcohol consumption.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A practical fluorosulfonylating platform via photocatalytic imidazolium-based SOF radical reagent

Sulfonyl fluorides are key components in the fields of chemical biology, materials science and drug discovery. In this line, the highly active SO2F radical has been employed for the construction of sulfonyl fluorides, but the utilization of gaseous ClSO2F as radical precursor is limited due to the tedious and hazardous preparation. Meanwhile, the synthesis of sulfonyl fluorides from inert SO2F2 gas through a fluorosulfonyl radical (Â·SO2F) process has met with inevitable difficulties due to the high homolytic bond dissociation energy of the S(VI)-F bond. Here we report a radical fluorosulfonylation strategy for the stereoselective synthesis of alkenyl sulfonyl fluorides and functional alkyl sulfonyl fluorides with an air-stable crystalline benzimidazolium fluorosulfonate cationic salt reagent. This bench-stable redox-active reagent offers a useful and operational protocol for the radical fluorosulfonylation of unsaturated hydrocarbons with good yield and high stereoselectivity, which can be further transformed into valuable functional SO2F moieties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Deep tissue multi-photon imaging using adaptive optics with direct focus sensing and shaping

High-resolution optical imaging deep in tissues is challenging because of optical aberrations and scattering of light caused by the complex structure of living matter. Here we present an adaptive optics three-photon microscope based on analog lock-in phase detection for focus sensing and shaping (ALPHA-FSS). ALPHA-FSS accurately measures and effectively compensates for both aberrations and scattering induced by specimens and recovers subcellular resolution at depth. A conjugate adaptive optics configuration with remote focusing enables in vivo imaging of fine neuronal structures in the mouse cortex through the intact skull up to a depth of 750"‰Âµm below the pia, enabling near-non-invasive high-resolution microscopy in cortex. Functional calcium imaging with high sensitivity and high-precision laser-mediated microsurgery through the intact skull were also demonstrated. Moreover, we achieved in vivo high-resolution imaging of the deep cortex and subcortical hippocampus up to 1.1"‰mm below the pia within the intact brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deciphering the phase transition-induced ultrahigh piezoresponse in (K,Na)NbO-based piezoceramics

Here, we introduce phase change mechanisms in lead-free piezoceramics as a strategy to utilize attendant volume change for harvesting large electrostrain. In the newly developed (K,Na)NbO3 solid-solution at the polymorphic phase boundary we combine atomic mapping of the local polar vector with in situ synchrotron X-ray diffraction and density functional theory to uncover the phase change and interpret its underlying nature. We demonstrate that an electric field-induced phase transition between orthorhombic and tetragonal phases triggers a dramatic volume change and contributes to a huge effective piezoelectric coefficient of 1250 pm Vâˆ’1 along specific crystallographic directions. The existence of the phase transition is validated by a significant volume change evidenced by the simultaneous recording of macroscopic longitudinal and transverse strain. The principle of using phase transition to promote electrostrain provides broader design flexibility in the development of high-performance piezoelectric materials and opens the door for the discovery of high-performance future functional oxides.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Signature of weak-antilocalization in sputtered topological insulator BiSe thin films with varying thickness

We report a low-temperature magneto transport study of Bi2Se3 thin films of different thicknesses (40, 80 and 160Â nm), deposited on sapphire (0001) substrates, using radio frequency magnetron sputtering technique. The high-resolution x-ray diffraction measurements revealed the growth of rhombohedral c-axis {0003n} oriented Bi2Se3 films on sapphire (0001). Vibrational modes of Bi2Se3 thin films were obtained in the low wavenumber region using Raman spectroscopy. The surface roughness of sputtered Bi2Se3 thin films on sapphire (0001) substrates were obtained to be ~"‰2.26"“6.45Â nm. The chemical and electronic state of the deposited Bi2Se3 was confirmed by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and it showed the formation of Bi2Se3 compound. Resistivity versus temperature measurements show the metallic nature of Bi2Se3 films and a slight up-turn transition in resistivity at lower temperatures"‰<"‰25Â K. The positive magneto-resistance value of Bi2Se3 films measured at low temperatures (2"“100Â K) confirmed the gapless topological surface states in Bi2Se3 thin films. The quantum correction to the magnetoconductivity of thin films in low magnetic field is done by employing Hikami"“Larkin"“Nagaoka theory and the calculated value of coefficient 'Î±' (defining number of conduction channels) was found to be 0.65, 0.83 and 1.56 for film thickness of 40, 80 and 160Â nm, respectively. These observations indicate that the top and bottom surface states are coupled with the bulk states and the conduction mechanism in Bi2Se3 thin films varied with the film thicknesses.
CHEMISTRY

