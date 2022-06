Click here to read the full article. NAACP Image Award recipient Jay Ellis, who plays Lieutenant Reuben Fitch in the latest Tom Cruise-starring sequel Top Gun: Maverick, has now added “host” to his resume as he is the new face of Smithsonian’s show How Did They Build That? The 10-part series will explore some of the most exciting architectural fascinations all over the world but will have its main focus on American stories and breaking down some of the U.S.’s greatest structures, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Denver Art Museum, the Evergreen Point 520 Floating Bridge, and other...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO