Gaithersburg, MD – Two males, ages 18 and 17, and two females, ages, 16 and 15, have been arrested and charged with armed carjacking. On Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 10:58 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the St. Elmo Parking Garage for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO