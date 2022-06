LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The governor and his wife seem to be standing on opposite sides of the aisle when it comes to Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Susanne Shore, First Lady of Nebraska, endorsed Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks to be the state’s next representative for the seat formerly occupied by Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned the position in March after he was found guilty of campaign finance violations and lying to the FBI.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO