Morehead State's Board of Regents held its quarterly meeting Thursday, June 16, at 9:30 a.m. in room 329 of the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC). Following breakfast and the call to order, the regents recognized Raymond McLain, the retiring director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, for his years of service to the University. Members of the board also honored outgoing Student Regent and Student Government Association President Emily Wiley (Class of 2022) with a resolution recognizing her service to the board and MSU. The board also Megan Boone, director of Career Services and the Center for Career Development and Experiential Education, for her contributions to the University.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO