Circleville – Police responded to a report of a large fight on Monday, when they arrived the fight was just breaking up. Accoridng to police on 6/13/22 around 11:14 pm officers responded to the alley behind Job and Family Services on South Pickaway Street. When they arrived one person said that he was walking down the alley behind Jobs And Family Services on his way from Sheetz when stopped to pet a cat who belonged to his friend. While petting the cat a man yelled at him to put his cat down, but he claims the only thing he was holding was his bag from Sheetz with 3 packs of cigarettes and a sprite. He reported to police that he was then chased by two men and a woman one of who was holding a shovel.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO