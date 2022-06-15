ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First public statue of female scientist in Italy celebrates astronomer

By Davide Castelvecchi, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargherita Hack was the country’s first female full professor in astronomy, and a fixture on television. You have full access to this article via your institution. Astronomer Margherita Hack has become the first female scientist honoured with a public statue in Italy. Hack, who was born in 1922 and died in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Ancient plague genomes reveal the origins of the Black Death

In 1347, plague first entered the Mediterranean via trade ships transporting goods from the territories of the Golden Horde in the Black Sea. The disease then disseminated across Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa claiming up to 60% of the population in a large-scale outbreak known as the Black Death. This first wave further extended into a 500-year-long pandemic, the so-called Second Plague Pandemic, which lasted until the early 19th century.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Inside the Effort to Restore Synagogues in Venice’s 500-Year-Old Jewish Ghetto

When art historian David Landau first visited Venice’s Renaissance synagogues after purchasing a home in the Italian city 12 years ago, he was stunned to see flaking layers of paint, benches infiltrated by woodworms, and damaged plaster and stucco decorations. The Italian Synagogue was in such disrepair, in fact, that it wasn’t included on the Jewish Museum of Venice’s tour of the local Jewish Ghetto, according to the nonprofit Save Venice Inc.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Astronomer#Statues#Vatican City#Abortion Rights#Astronomy#Italian#Hack#The University Of Milan#Trieste
Nature.com

Long-distance air pressure differences correlate with European rain

Precipitation in Europe shows natural fluctuations that differ considerably between seasons and geographical regions. A number of studies have linked local or seasonal rainfall variability to various long-distance air pressure differences in north"“south or west"“east direction. This paper presents the first continent-wide analysis of European rainfall variability on a month-by-month and country-by-country basis. We calculated Pearson r values for unsmoothed monthly rainfall data of 39 European countries over the period 1950"“2019 with five potential climatic drivers, namely the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), the Arctic Oscillation (AO), the North Sea Caspian Pattern (NCP), and two indices of Mediterranean Oscillation (MOI2, WeMOI). For a variety of countries and months we found substantial and statistically significant r values of up to r"‰="‰0.7 and more. The dynamic temporal-spatial evolution of the Pearson correlations was mapped out across the continent, tracking the gradual or abrupt expansion, displacement and subsequent waning of the various effects over the course of the year. The correlation analysis was complemented by best subset multiple regression, controlling for intercorrelation of the potential drivers. Our results may help to improve short- to midterm rainfall prognoses in Europe and provide important calibration data for the further refinement of climate models.
ENVIRONMENT
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Unfinished work by Leonardo da Vinci heads ‘home’ to French chateau where he died

When the Italian polymath and Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci swore allegiance to the French king in 1516 and accepted François I’s invitation to make his home in France, he brought with him three of his most famous works. Saint John the Baptist, the Virgin and Child with Saint Anne and his most celebrated painting, Mona Lisa – all now hang in the Louvre in Paris.
VISUAL ART
NBC News

Newly found Chinese artifacts illuminate mysterious ancient kingdom

A bronze altar and a dragon with a pig's nose are among a trove of items discovered in sacrificial pits that shed new light on the buried secrets of an ancient Chinese civilization. Archaeologists on Monday announced the "significant" series of finds at the Sanxingdui ruins in China's southwestern Sichuan...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Historic Secrets of Long Lost Cultures: Secrets from the Turkish, Peruvian, Chinese, and Canadian cultures

The thing about historical accounts is that each side loves claiming itself as the most powerful, influential, and victorious. However, much of the past has been written based on the parts of the stories already available. As and when the remaining pieces of the historical bits were discovered, the story was rewritten over the years. Let’s look at some of such accounts from the past that were recently unearthed.
Grand Tour Nation

James May: Our Man In Italy – Where And How To Watch The Second Series

The first series of James May: Our Man In Japan was a complete success as fans flocked to watch the Grand Tour presenter travel across the gorgeous and varying parts of Japan. Heading from North to South, James took part in a number of Japanese traditions, all while writing haikus about his experiences. The second […] The post James May: Our Man In Italy – Where And How To Watch The Second Series appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
TV SERIES
ARTnews

Tarek Al-Ghoussein, Photographer Who Captured Life in Diaspora, Dies at 60

Click here to read the full article. Tarek Al-Ghoussein, a widely praised Kuwaiti-born photographer whose work dealt with displacement in the Middle East, died at 60 in New York on Saturday, according to the Third Line, the Dubai gallery that represents him. A representative for the gallery said a cause of death had not yet been confirmed. Al-Ghoussein’s photography had garnered acclaim, both within the United Arab Emirates, where he was based, and abroad, where his work figured in international biennials. Much of his work drew on his experience of a life lived in flux, with various series meditating on the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Boomer Magazine

Romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the Island of Capri

Rick Steves’ Europe takes us to two picturesque, classic slices of romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, with a picture-perfect squeeze into the Blue Grotto. Along the heights of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, every inch is terraced, connected by steep stony staircases that tempt visitors with twinkling – but treacherous – Mediterranean views. Climbing through terraced orchards of lemon trees, I’m hot and thirsty, fantasizing about fresh-squeezed lemonade.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

‘First of its Kind’ Viking Age Shipyard Discovered at Birka, a Swedish World Heritage Site

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists from Stockholm University discovered the remains of a Viking Age shipyard, the university announced Wednesday, while excavating at Birka, known as Sweden’s first town. The find sheds light on the organization of the Viking’s maritime activities. Established during the mid-8th century C.E., Birka is one of the best examples of city-like trading posts set up by Vikings for long-distance maritime trade. Located on the present-day island of Björkö, the ancient site, named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993, would have been a major trading hub for merchants and tradesmen across Europe. Birka had a...
SCIENCE
WWD

Wales Bonner Looks to Renaissance Italy, Ghanaian Artistry for Pitti

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It’s a major moment for Grace Wales Bonner, Pitti Uomo’s special guest designer: she is returning to the live runway for the first time since 2019 with a bigger, broader apparel offer, and new footwear and jewelry collections for spring 2023. A keen researcher who explores Afro-Atlantic cultures and the African Diaspora through her soft-edged, sophisticated collections, Wales Bonner is aware of the power of Pitti.More from WWDPitti Uomo's 12 Ukrainian Designers to Check OutGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside at Dior's Cannes Fete “Special things happen there,” said the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Nature.com

A dialogue between generations

Seed plants cannot move their progeny out of harm, as they support the next-generation embryos inside their inflorescences before seed maturation. Nevertheless, organ development during embryogenesis is mostly considered unconnected to the previous generation. During Arabidopsis thaliana embryogenesis, the primary root is initiated by the specification of the apical suspensor cell into the root founder cell, the hypophysis. This cell divides asymmetrically to generate the quiescent centre, which is the organizer of the post-embryonic root meristem. Simultaneously, the apical adjacent cells specify into the precursors for the vasculature, ground tissue and epidermis, thereby forming an early version of a root meristem1. In this issue of Nature Plants, Du et al. show that regular root formation is controlled by the opposing functions of maternal and embryonic WIP genes to steer cell division orientation and cell fate specification in Arabidopsis2.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Fears grow over Rome’s historic ruins as part of third-century gate falls off

A chunk of a third-century Roman gate has broken off, the latest incident of disrepair in the storied Italian capital.Local police and firefighters were called to the scene soon after a piece of the Porta Maggiore – Larger Gate – fell to the ground on Tuesday morning. The culprit, said local police, could be weeds.“Part of the tuffs have fallen off – the door itself hasn’t collapsed” local government sources told daily newspaper La Repubblica. “There is no damage to property or people.”Porta Maggiore is one of several gates belonging to the Aurelian Walls, a line of walls built during...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy