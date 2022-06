Delbert R. Bohlke passed away on June 16, 2022 after a suffering a stroke earlier in the year. He was born in the Sunman/Milan area on May 14, 1934 and was 88 years old. He was married to Fay Ann Cook Bohlke for 63 years and she survives. Daughters are Angie Bohlke (60) who lives at home, and Wendy Beck (57) of Bright. Del’s pride and joy was his grandson Kyle David Beck, also of Bright. Del served his country in the United States Navy and was a long time employee of Seagrams in Lawrenceburg.

MILAN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO