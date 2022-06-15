ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Catholic Charities Nears Fundraising Goal for Appeal 2022

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Catholic Charities of Buffalo is less than $500,000 away from its $9.5 million fundraising goal for Appeal 2022. As of Wednesday, the Appeal is at $9,080,972, which is more...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Four Organizations Receive Grants from Westfield Fund

The Westfield Fund Board of Directors recently approved grants totaling $4,000 to be awarded to four Westfield organizations that are seeking to improve and strengthen the Westfield community. Priority is given to projects that demonstrate the potential impact and community benefit of the grant, programs representing innovative, efficient approaches to serving the community, and needs that are not being met by existing programs or services. Preference will be given to organizations that work cooperatively with other agencies to encourage efficient use of resources, eliminate duplication of services, and promote volunteer participation and citizen involvement.
WESTFIELD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Some local cities not officially recognizing Juneteenth this year

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Buffalo prepares for Juneteenth, there are some local cities that are not officially recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery and became a national holiday last year after a period of civil unrest and protests. Rev. Mark Blue of the Buffalo NAACP expressed […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas issues Juneteenth Weekend proclamation

Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas has proclaimed today through Sunday "Juneteenth Weekend" in the city of Dunkirk. The Juneteenth Celebration Committee will sponsor the 26th annual Juneteenth Celebration from today through Sunday at Memorial Park. This year's theme: "Together We Can Create Change." Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery and helps recognize the heritage and contributions of members of the black community.
DUNKIRK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Charity
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello says discussions continue regarding Brooks Memorial's future

A local state lawmaker says talks continue with Governor Kathy Hochul's Office and the State Health Department over the future of Brooks Memorial Hospital. State Senator George Borrello, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, said the discussions are ongoing and have been productive. While not divulging many details, the Sunset Bay Republican did speak about some of the challenges in working out a plan...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Statue Is Going Up In Niagara Falls

June 15 marked the tenth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s famous walk across the falls on a highwire. In honor of the accomplishment’s anniversary, Niagara Falls officials announced plans to add a new statue near the falls to celebrate the historic walk. The city of Niagara Falls is planning...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Longtime Buffalo Reporter Announces Retirement

Buffalo is the smallest "big" city you will ever live in. Despite the fact that Buffalo is a top 60 market in the United States, it feels like everyone knows one another and we have an attachment to the professional athletes, and voices in Western New York. We have watched...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
News 4 Buffalo

40th M&T Bank Downtown Country Market kicks off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday was another great afternoon to enjoy lunch outside and pick up some fresh produce. This marks the 40th season of the M&T Bank Downtown Country Market. It’s a great spot to pick up some fresh fruits and vegetables and check out the many local vendors. They said they are hoping […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Juneteenth being observed on Monday

Juneteenth will be observed as a federal and state holiday on Monday. Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas and Dunkirk Housing Authority Executive Director Elizabeth Cardona have announced they will also honor Juneteenth as a paid holiday for all city and DHA employees. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist also announced that the windows of the City Clerk's office will be closed on Monday.
DUNKIRK, NY
WKBW-TV

What happened to Nik Wallenda's plans to invest in Niagara Falls?

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Daredevil Nik Wallenda returned to Niagara Falls on Wednesday to mark 10 years since his tightrope walk over the falls. Back then, Wallenda discussed bringing a permanent attraction to the Cataract City. However, a decade later, that project has yet to happen. When asked...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Brennan's Bowery Bar announces closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brennan's Bowery Bar announced on Facebook that the bar will be closing. On Thursday the bar announced that Friday night would be its last night of services for the foreseeable future. "We had hoped to make an announcement and give everyone ample time to pay their...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Four Buffalo firefighters receive promotions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congratulations are in order for four of Buffalo’s bravest. Four Buffalo firefighters were promoted Thursday night. Buffalo fire commissioner William Renaldo has promoted Michael Maly Jr. and Justin Sumbrum to fire captains. Jesse Reiter and Joseph Langdon have been promoted to fire lieutenant. It’s...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy