Catholic Charities Nears Fundraising Goal for Appeal 2022

The Westfield Fund Board of Directors recently approved grants totaling $4,000 to be awarded to four Westfield organizations that are seeking to improve and strengthen the Westfield community. Priority is given to projects that demonstrate the potential impact and community benefit of the grant, programs representing innovative, efficient approaches to serving the community, and needs that are not being met by existing programs or services. Preference will be given to organizations that work cooperatively with other agencies to encourage efficient use of resources, eliminate duplication of services, and promote volunteer participation and citizen involvement.

WESTFIELD, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO