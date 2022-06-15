Dr. Jessica Wilke takes ownership of dental practices in Waukon, Monona from her father; Waukon Dental is expanding and remodeling

A hot-mix asphalt pavement resurfacing project on Iowa Highway 76 South from the Clayton/Allamakee County line to Allamakee County Road X-32 (Dry Hollow Road, located east of Waterville Road) will require intermittent lane closures that are scheduled to begin Monday, June 20 and last until mid-November, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s (DOT) New Hampton construction office. During this project, motorists will be directed through the work zone with flaggers and pilot cars when workers are present. The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts. The latest traveler information is available anytime through the DOT 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO