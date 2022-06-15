ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

Dr. Jessica Wilke takes ownership of dental practices in Waukon, Monona from her father; Waukon Dental is expanding and remodeling

Clayton County Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew ownership, new look ... Dr. Jessica Wilke, DDS stands in the reception area of the newly remodeled...

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kjan.com

Dad speaks as anniversary of disappearance of Evansdale girls approaches

(Radio Iowa) – The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
EVANSDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp in Dubuque. Police say the incident in question occurred on May 22nd, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm. Anyone with information is asked to...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Hillcrest Family Services Resident Assaults Two Nurses

Dubuque police arrested 22 year old Bradley-Allen Schmidt, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility on Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging two counts of assault. Reports say Schmidt assaulted two MercyOne nurses, Gina Gross and Kinsey Malcook on June 9th. I am text...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Waukon, IA
City
Monona, IA
Clayton County Register

Intermittent lane closures on Hwy. 76 South until November for repaving project

A hot-mix asphalt pavement resurfacing project on Iowa Highway 76 South from the Clayton/Allamakee County line to Allamakee County Road X-32 (Dry Hollow Road, located east of Waterville Road) will require intermittent lane closures that are scheduled to begin Monday, June 20 and last until mid-November, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s (DOT) New Hampton construction office. During this project, motorists will be directed through the work zone with flaggers and pilot cars when workers are present. The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts. The latest traveler information is available anytime through the DOT 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Fire destroys home in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A fire destroyed a home and claimed the lives of two family pets in Dubuque County. On Wed., June 15, 2022 around 1 p.m., firefighters from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley responded to a fire at 15072 Highway 3 for a report of a structure fire.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Y105

Enjoy Burgers, Brats at Dubuque Appliance’s Cookout Sale!

Join me as I broadcast at Dubuque Appliance on Saturday, June 18th from 11am to 1pm for their Cookout Sale!. Going beyond fridges and washing machines, Dubuque Appliance now has Napoleon grills in stock! And they're celebrating Saturday afternoon by firing them up to serve burgers and brats, free of charge!
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remodeling#Dental Office#Dds
AM 1490 WDBQ

Fire Destroys Residence Near Durango, Iowa on Wednesday

A fire destroyed a residence near Durango early Wednesday(June 15) afternoon. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department along with fire departments from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley responded to 15072 Hyw 3 for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the residence was completely engulfed in flames and is considered a total loss. The estimated value was $100,000.
DURANGO, IA
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
wizmnews.com

Interstate shutdown, roads impassable around Tomah, after tornado hit

The interstate around Tomah is shutdown, along with multiple roads that are “impassable” due to a tornado touching down there. Semis blown over, is what the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said, reporting a tornado hit near Highway 131 and County A and proceeded northeast towards Wyeville and onto the Juneau County line.
TOMAH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Investigators actively search for Evansdale murderer 10 years later

EVANSDALE, Iowa — July marks 10 years since two northeast Iowa cousins were abducted and killed. Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook went missing on July 13, 2012. Hunters discovered the girls' bodies in a remote wildlife area in Bremer County five months after they went missing. Two gazebos in...
EVANSDALE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Tornado Watch Issued for Tri-State Area for Tuesday(June 15)

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of our listening audience. The Tornado Watch is in effect until 10pm tonight for Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Delaware, and Clayton counties. The Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for possible severe weather that can sometimes contain Tornados. Severe Storms...
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy