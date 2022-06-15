ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

Looking forward to the future of the dairy industry in Allamakee County...

Clayton County Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Allamakee County Dairy Days Parade was held Monday, June 6 in Lansing, with a good number of parade entries as well as viewers of the annual event lining the parade...

waukonstandard.com

Clayton County Register

Intermittent lane closures on Hwy. 76 South until November for repaving project

A hot-mix asphalt pavement resurfacing project on Iowa Highway 76 South from the Clayton/Allamakee County line to Allamakee County Road X-32 (Dry Hollow Road, located east of Waterville Road) will require intermittent lane closures that are scheduled to begin Monday, June 20 and last until mid-November, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s (DOT) New Hampton construction office. During this project, motorists will be directed through the work zone with flaggers and pilot cars when workers are present. The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts. The latest traveler information is available anytime through the DOT 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Dad speaks as anniversary of disappearance of Evansdale girls approaches

(Radio Iowa) – The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
EVANSDALE, IA
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
KCRG.com

Drug operation seized in Fayette County

WADENA, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 17th, at approximately 12:30 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 16600 block of Empire Rd. During the search, officers found a multitude of illegal substances along with $4,745 in cash. The Fayette County Sheriff estimates nearly $60,000 worth of controlled substances were seized.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Strong storms hit eastern Iowa; hail damage in Lamont

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms are quickly developing across parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and will continue into the evening. With the heat and humidity, some storms could become severe. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. “The heat and humidity this afternoon...
LAMONT, IA
KCRG.com

Teen injured, vehicle totaled in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:23 am on June 16th, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on 200th St east of Acorn Rd. Investigators say a 16-year-old male was operating a 2008 Chevy Impala when he lost control of the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA

