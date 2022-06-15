ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Nearly 40% of SLO County ballots not yet counted

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 8,044 ballots on Tuesday, which did not change the leaders in any local races. With about 40% of ballots uncounted, it is still...

Peterson’s book exposes SLO County corruption

Former Grover Beach Mayor Debbie Peterson’s expose detailing the deeply-entrenched cesspool of corruption in San Luis Obispo County is finally public. The book, “The Happiest Corruption: Sleaze, Lies, & Suicide in a California Beach Town,” details the threats and underhanded actions of former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill and the pack of thieves, enforcers, and miscellaneous miscreants he attracted. Peterson describes Hill’s demands of her, and his full-throated threats of destruction if she did not comply.
GROVER BEACH, CA
New Times

Superior Court denies hemp industry's petition to reexamine county rules

San Luis Obispo County's hemp industry received another blow in the years-long fight against restrictive hemp cultivation rules. On May 25, county Superior Court Judge Tana Coates denied a petition for writ of mandate filed by the Coalition of Agricultural Rights—a group described as a "Wyoming nonprofit mutual benefit corporation, formed to support the hemp industry within the county."
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County releases most recent Primary Election results, Paulding still in the lead for the county’s Fourth District Supervisor

Jimmy Paulding continues his lead in the polls against incumbent Lynn Compton for San Luis Obispo County Fourth District Supervisor in the latest round of elections results released by the county on Tuesday. The post San Luis Obispo County releases most recent Primary Election results, Paulding still in the lead for the county’s Fourth District Supervisor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
New Times

Pool noise drives Paso's short-term rental complaints

Four properties generated almost 70 percent of the 84 calls made to the Paso Robles short-term rentals complaint hotline over the last three years. Most of those calls are noise complaints related to swimming pool use. But the Paso Robles City Council decided against changing the city's short-term rental ordinance...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Sheriff’s Deputies Safely Locate Missing Person

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in finding an at-risk missing person, Joseph Cox. On Friday, June 17, Cox made contact with his family and was safely located in Visalia. Cox was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday, June 15, leaving his residence in Oceano.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Find treasures at Pismo Pickers Antiques and Vintages

Antique store is one of a family of three stores located throughout San Luis Obispo County. —Rhonda O’Dell is a charismatic local business owner and antique enthusiast with three prime antique store locations throughout San Luis Obispo County. She owns Pismo Pickers Antiques and Vintages, which has been in operation for five years, Rhonda’s Relics in Arroyo Grande, which has been in operation for one year, and The Barn, a brand new location in Santa Margarita, which is fittingly located inside of an old antique auction house barn.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

