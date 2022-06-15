Nearly 40% of SLO County ballots not yet counted

Antique store is one of a family of three stores located throughout San Luis Obispo County. —Rhonda O’Dell is a charismatic local business owner and antique enthusiast with three prime antique store locations throughout San Luis Obispo County. She owns Pismo Pickers Antiques and Vintages, which has been in operation for five years, Rhonda’s Relics in Arroyo Grande, which has been in operation for one year, and The Barn, a brand new location in Santa Margarita, which is fittingly located inside of an old antique auction house barn.

