ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, KS

Help wanted: Four positions at ANEW Health and Rehab in Oxford

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 6 days ago

Help wanted: Three positions at ANEW Health and Rehab...

www.sumnernewscow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Help wanted: Wellington USD 353 Special Education teacher (low incidence)

Wellington Public Schools USD 353 is accepting applications for the following position for the 2022 – 2023 school year:. Special Education Teacher (Low Incidence) Interested parties should complete the online Certified application found on our website, www.usd353.com, under Job Opportunities. For questions, please contact Daniel Farley, Director of Special Programs at dfarley@usd353.com.
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Help wanted: Wellington USD 353 Elementary Principal

Wellington Public Schools USD 353 is accepting applications for the following position:. The district will be taking applications until July, 4 2022. Job descriptions will be available via our website. Interested parties should complete the online Certified application found on our website, www.usd353.com, under Job Opportunities. For questions, please contact...
WELLINGTON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Oxford, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Monday, June 20, 2022

•1:04 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block N. Delrose St, Wellington. •11:15 a.m. Emilio A. Balmacera, 34, Texas, was issued a notice to appear for speeding 62 mph in a 45 mph zone. •11:17 a.m. Officers investigated a Miscellaneous Report in the 1800 block N....
WELLINGTON, KS
kfdi.com

Man arrested for stabbing in NW Wichita

A man is in jail for a weekend stabbing in northwest Wichita. Police were called to the area of 25th and Amidon Sunday morning, and found two injured women, aged 19 and 21. There were reportedly hurt during a fight with one of their boyfriends, and both women were taken to a hospital. The boyfriend was also taken to a hospital, but was arrested after being treated.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Red Robin and Sbarro opening this week in Wichita

Two restaurants are slated to open this week in Wichita. The first one will be the much anticipated return of Sbarro. It’s been about a decade since the pizza chain was last in town, when it was located inside Towne East Square. The return will take place in local Kwik Shops with the first one opening at the 514 S. Oliver location. I’m told they will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Remaining Sbarro locations throughout the Wichita area will eventually roll out in the summer and fall.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anew#Rehab#Anew Health
KSN News

Woman missing near Walnut river south of Augusta after ATV crash

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County authorities and emergency services are actively searching for a woman that is missing about a mile and a half south of Augusta. The area is near Highway 77 and SW 112th Terrace. Deputies confirm there was an ATV crash reported to them around 3:25 Saturday morning near that location […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society in Wichita is overflowing with cats and dogs. On Saturday, they held a $25 adopt a dog event to help with the problem. People were lined up out the door when the humane society opened. They could adopt any adult dog six months and older for $25. […]
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings June 10-16

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 10-16 include:. Joni Lynn Adams, 35, BIA contract. Jonathan Wade Brashier, 29, Tonkawa, conspiracy. Deer William Brooks, 22, Guthrie, larceny. Caleb Ray Buffalohead, 28, Ponca City, burglary. Brandy Carlson, 42, public intoxication.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KWCH.com

Body recovered after UTV crash near Walnut River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they recovered the body of Carley Bullard early Sunday morning. Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old woman who crashed an ATV near the Walnut River in Augusta early Saturday morning. According to law enforcement, Carley Bullard went...
AUGUSTA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
KSN News

Veterinarian who worked to save SW Kansas livestock speaks out

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths of thousands of cows in Southwest Kansas over the weekend. Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions. Dr. […]
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Headz & Tailz restaurant to close at 2nd & Washington

The restaurant that originally opened in March 2021 specializing in Khmer-Cajun Style seafood, Headz & Tailz, will be closing doors at the 301 N. Washington. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, noting that Friday, June 17 will be their final day of business at that location. They will have 1/2 price on all seafood on Friday. Only seafood and drinks will be served.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy