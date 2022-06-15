Help wanted: Four positions at ANEW Health and Rehab in Oxford

Two restaurants are slated to open this week in Wichita. The first one will be the much anticipated return of Sbarro. It’s been about a decade since the pizza chain was last in town, when it was located inside Towne East Square. The return will take place in local Kwik Shops with the first one opening at the 514 S. Oliver location. I’m told they will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Remaining Sbarro locations throughout the Wichita area will eventually roll out in the summer and fall.

