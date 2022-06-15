Starting June 15, 2022

David Williams went to work at his family’s Westfield nursery at age five, making his first sales from his own stand just a few years after he learned to count. “I’ve been working here 55 years out of my 60 (years). Started with my little red wagon, and that’s when I was bringing my tomatoes up to the front to sell on my little stand,” Williams said.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO