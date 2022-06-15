ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Starting June 15, 2022

explorewarren.org
 3 days ago

"Father's Day is hopefully a time when the culture says, 'This is our moment to look at how our men and boys are." - Michael Gurian, American author and social philosopher. Searching for things to do with dad? Look no further than Wanderings for Father’s Day fun! Take him on a...

explorewarren.org

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

After 102 years, beloved N.J. nursery set to sell its last plants

David Williams went to work at his family’s Westfield nursery at age five, making his first sales from his own stand just a few years after he learned to count. “I’ve been working here 55 years out of my 60 (years). Started with my little red wagon, and that’s when I was bringing my tomatoes up to the front to sell on my little stand,” Williams said.
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA Earns #1 Ranking

One of my favorite places, Peddler's Village, has been named the #1 tourist destination in the Philadelphia region by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The shopping, dining, lodging and entertainment hot spot earned the title for the 2nd consecutive year, according to the press release. I have such fond memories of...
LAHASKA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
City
Hackettstown, NJ
City
Blairstown, NJ
City
Allamuchy Township, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
Warren County, NJ
Society
City
Belvidere, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week. River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around 11:15 a.m. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.
RIVER VALE, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Plans to demolish Water Tower at former Schweitzer plant in Spotswood scheduled June 18

SPOTSWOOD – The Water Tower at the former Schweitzer-Mauduit International plant on Main Street near the East Brunswick border is scheduled for demolition. Police apologize for any noise related to the demolition, which is expected between 9-11 a.m. on June 18, according to the message the Spotswood Police Department sent through Nixle on June 17.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorma Kaukonen
Person
Marley
NJ.com

Another 2 N.J. school districts add armed security

Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Group#Music History#Labor Day Weekend#Camping Sites#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#American#Land Of Make Believe#Bluegrass Country#The Farm Markets#Wanderings#Parkfest
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Monday night in 4 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Monday night, weather permitting, in parts of Belvidere, Harmony Township, Allamuchy Township, and Frelinghuysen Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Red Bank (NJ)

This destination is called the “Greenwich Village Of the Garden State.” This beautiful town in New Jersey comprises an artistic atmosphere, restaurants, nightclubs, trendy shops, etc. The city is located about five miles away from the seaside beside the Navesink River, and it is a perfect stop if...
RED BANK, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey sues Ford over hazardous waste dumping on Native American land

RINGWOOD, N.J. -- New Jersey is suing the Ford Motor Company over hazardous waste dumping on Native American land in Passaic County since the 1960s. Thursday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with people who live there about the toxic pollution's impact.In the hills of Ringwood, a toxic sludge has quietly lingered in the soil and water for decades. "This indigenous community was literally used as a dumping ground. That's the definition of environmental injustice," said Shawn LaTourette, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. LaTourette said the state is seeking compensation from Ford to repair degraded natural resources. The automaker started disposing thousands...
RINGWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy