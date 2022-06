SAFFORD – A man who reportedly stole a bicycle and then attempted to resist arrest recently took a plea and is scheduled to be sentenced to probation. Damien Allen Sparks, 20, of Safford, plead guilty May 25 in Early Disposition Court (EDC) to possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest – both Class-6 felonies and theft – a Class-1 misdemeanor. The plea agreement dismissed the first count in his charging document – possession of a narcotic drug. While Sparks was also initially booked on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer as well, the Graham County Attorney’s Office declined to charge that in this case.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO